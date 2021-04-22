Expired and unwanted medications can be dropped off at two sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office's Drug Take Back Day.
Drugs will be accepted at District 2 substation, 13200 Airline Highway, Gonzales; and Donaldsonville City Hall, 609 Railroad Avenue.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous prescription medications, partially used, unwanted or expired, at the collection site, a news release from the Sheriff's Office said. COVID-19 guidelines and regulations will be in place to maintain the safety.
Tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs or over the counter drugs will be accepted. Liquids, syringes and illegal drugs will not be accepted.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83,544 Americans overdosing during the 12-month period ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency but accelerated significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
For information on the day, call (225) 621-8653 or email ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.