Less than a week after Dakota Theriot's alleged shooting rampage that left his parents and three others dead in suburban Baton Rouge, the suspect has waived extradition following his arrest in Virginia and is expected to return to Louisiana sometime Friday.

Theriot, 21, admitted to killing five people last weekend before driving overnight to his grandmother's house in Virginia, where he was arrested.

He appeared in Richmond County court on Friday morning, his first court appearance since his arrest. He faces five murder counts.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Theriot isn't disputing the extradition process, meaning authorities can transport him back to Louisiana as soon as possible. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Allison Hudson said he is expected to arrive sometime Friday but declined to release the mode of transportation.

Authorities have previously said he will be booked first in Ascension Parish then in Livingston Parish.

Theriot is accused of killing his girlfriend, her father and brother — all at the house near Walker where he had been staying for the past couple weeks — before driving to his parents' house near Gonzales and taking their lives as well. All five of the victims — Keith and Elizabeth Theriot, Summer Ernest, 20, Billy Ernest, 43, and Tanner Ernest, 17 — were shot in the head.

Public records show Theriot's life has been marked with a series of struggles, including emergency mental health commitments stemming from violent threats toward his relatives and a history of drug use and domestic abuse. He had been kicked out of his parents' house less than a month before the killings.

During a news conference addressing the case earlier this week, authorities described him as a "monster" but didn't elaborate on his confessions or demeanor. A motive has not been released.

Theriot lived with his maternal grandparents in Virginia for some years before moving to Louisiana where he lived with his parents.

More details to come.

