St. Amant High School basketball team is well-staffed with seniors
Experience on a team doesn’t always mean success, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. The St. Amant boys basketball team relies on senior leadership, and this team is just fine with that.
“We have a great group, led by seniors," coach Travis Uzee said. "This group really cares about each other, and they have a great desire to win."
The Gators are coming off their third consecutive 20-win season, finishing 21-11 in 2019. They lost a tough first-round playoff game to West Jefferson. Gone from last year are K.J. Franklin and Tshon Daley. Franklin scored 1,000 points in his career and is now playing football at Nicholls State. Daley was the Gators' most improved player last season.
This season, the Gators are 13-6 as of press time while playing a very tough schedule. “We have played a tough predistrict schedule, including Scotlandville, St. Thomas More, Peabody and Jehovah Jireh,” Uzee said.
Back to lead this season's team are Destin Barker, Kenyon Hebert, Javin Augillard, Tyrone Johnson and Connor Adams. “Destin is a senior who is a returning All-District performer; Connor is a guard who shoots over 40% for us; Kenyon, in my opinion, is the best defender in the state; Javin and Tyrone bring experience and toughness,” Uzee said.
The Gators play sound, fundamental basketball and the seniors have led the way. “We were learning new roles early in the season," Uzee said. "Our team has rallied around each other and demanding winning basketball from each other." Other players who have played well include freshman Letavian Crockett and sophomore Trace Forbes.
District 5-5A continues to be a gauntlet with the battles every night. “Catholic High is attempting to make its third consecutive trip to the Top 28," Uzee said, calling the team "well-coached and loaded with three-point shooters.
“Dutchtown has a great combination of senior leadership and youth, and plays its best basketball in January and February,” Uzee said. “McKinley is 16-3 and ready to force their way back into being district champions. Throw in Woodlawn, whom we respect, and our games always come down to the last possession."
The St. Amant and East Ascension rivalry is as intense as any. “EA has a great senior class with a ton of experience and is one of the toughest places to play,” Uzee said. The Class 5A playoffs will be loaded with familiar powerhouses including Scotlandville, Brother Martin, Ouachita, Natchitoches Central, Walker and New Iberia.
The Gators continue to work on areas where Uzee sees room for improvement. “Our pace of play must improve, and we need to continue to adapt to our strengths, including improved play inside by Destin Barker and Tyrone Johnson; we have run our offense through them,” Uzee said. Teams that start seniors don’t always succeed, but something tells me this Gator team will.
