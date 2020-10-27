On Oct. 20, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
From Ascension Parish, Craig A. Stevens, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Residential Building Contractors Subcommittee. Stevens is the president of Genesis 360 and will represent the 6th Congressional District.
The Residential Building Contractors Subcommittee serves to protect the general public from incompetent and fraudulent acts of residential contractors while promoting the integrity of the construction industry.