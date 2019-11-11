SPANISH LAKE — A person thrown from a boat Monday evening after it hit a stump in Spanish Lake in Ascension Parish has been taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, wildlife officials said.
The male's age wasn't immediately known.
Adam Einck, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, said the male was missing for a time after the crash about 5:20 p.m. but an 18-year-old man riding with him had called for help.
Wildlife agents were able to find the male in the scenic swamp lake in the northwestern corner of eastern Ascension, Einck added.
Both boaters were taken back to a dock where an ambulance was waiting for the injured male to bring him to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Einck said he didn't know what the boaters were doing on the lake.