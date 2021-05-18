Sand and sandbags are available in Ascension Parish on the east and west banks of the parish, officials said.
On the east bank:
• Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 La. 73.
• Paula Park,16470 Pailette St., Prairieville.
• 5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 La. 22, Darrow.
• Butch Gore Memorial Park, 14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant.
• Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Highway, Gonzales.
• Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales.
• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar.
• Galvez-Lake Fire Station, 16288 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville.
• Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Road, Prairieville.
• Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento.
• Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road, off Bluff Road.
• End of Buxton Road, St. Amant.
• La. 431 at Valentine Road, at the curve of La. 431, St. Amant.
On the west bank of Ascension Parish, sandbags are available at the old Department of Public Works building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville.