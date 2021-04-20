The Ascension Christian baseball team's focus is on what can it can accomplish day by day because tomorrow is not promised.
“We take our season one game at a time and do our best to win each pitch and worry about tomorrow … tomorrow,” said coach Jarred Kleinpeter.
Kleinpeter, in his second season as the head coach of the Lions, is cherishing every moment he has with his team.
“With our season being cut short last year, our focus is to be in the present and enjoy every chance we get to be together, rather than focusing on long-term and overall goals,” Kleinpeter said.
The Lions returned some key players from the shortened 2020 season. Senior Aubrey Gathright, who pitches and plays shortstop, leads the team with a .467 average, 30 runs batted in and three home runs. Junior first baseman Brennan Hunt bats at a .446 clip and 26 runs batted in. Junior infielder Jack Markey has a .396 average and 17 runs batted in. Senior Braxton Hudnall leads the team with 37 runs batted in and has a .385 average.
The pitching staff is led by senior Brady Gueho, who is 4-1 with 26 innings pitched. Gathright has a 4-3 record with 39 strikeouts recorded in 38 innings. With 19 players in the program, the coaches know it is vital for everyone to have a role.
“We talk about guys knowing their role, accepting it and striving to be the best at it,” Kleinpeter said.
The Lions compete in district 7-1A and are just on the outside, looking in for the D4 playoff bracket. “We compete in a district with St. John and Ascension Catholic. They are two very challenging opponents; both have been successful in the past and recent years,” Kleinpeter said.
The "one game at a time" mentality has worked for the Lions so far, and the mentality of the team is evident.
“We understand we are not the biggest, strongest or fastest. Our numbers are not very deep, but at the end of the day, we compete every pitch and outwork our opponent. We give ourselves a shot,” Kleinpeter said.
Playing every game like it’s the last and not setting overall goals for wins has worked in the 2021 season.
“We set milestones rather than goals, win one game and move on to the next one. It has worked for us,” Kleinpeter said.