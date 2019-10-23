Check out these Ascension Parish Library programs:
SOAP SCIENCE: Children from kindergarten through third grade will make fizzy shapes and squishy soap, and learn some science, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Gonzales branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. For information, call the Gonzales library at (225) 647-3955.
COLLEGE FINANCIAL AID: The U.S. Department of Education provides billions in student financial aid every year for students attending college. But you won't see a penny of that unless you fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). As the name indicates, filling out the application is free, but it can seem daunting. A representative from the Louisiana Education Loan Authority will be assisting parents and students in filling out FAFSA forms at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955. Parents and students will need their Social Security numbers, 2018 IRS income tax returns and W2s. All students attending will be entered into the state's $1,000 FAFSA completion scholarship drawing. Registration is recommended. Students and parents can register by emailing contact information to carmichael@lela.org.
HISTORY SERIES: "Paris 1919: Six Months that Changed the World" by Margaret MacMillan will be the text for a five-week reading and discussion series on the aftermath of World War I that will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from Nov. 5 through Dec. 3, Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955. The library will have copies of the book for the participants to check out. LSU history professor emeritus Karl Roider will lead the series, which is funded with a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 18
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 18
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24
- The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 25
- Boo & the Badge, Hickley Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.