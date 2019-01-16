Tanger Outlet Centers is accepting applications through March 15 for its TangerKIDS grant program, which aims to address the specific funding needs of local schools, from the implementation of schoolwide programs, to rebuilding equipment and academic materials inventories, to supporting athletic or band programs. Each year, more than $200,000 is awarded in individual grants to schools in need.
Teachers and administrators from local schools may submit applications for programs and projects in which the majority of the activity will be completed between August 2019 and May 2020. Each school can submit multiple grant requests and each will be considered separately. To submit an application, visit grants.tangeroutlet.com