Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Dec. 9-13
CIVIL SUITS
Cad Blox LLC v. Service Development LLC, monies due.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tina Starling, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Katrina Matthews, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mark Belgard, open account.
Luckmore Finance Corp. v. Sandra Raven, executory judgment.
First Tower Loan LLC dba Tower Loan of New Roads v. Ryan T. Higdon, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Christopher Daves, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Rose Randazzo, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC v. Apprentice Campbell, open account.
Barclays Bank Delware v. Damitira A. Wright, open account.
University of Louisiana System Board and Southeastern Louisiana University v. Vaneya A. Lewis, open account.
Eric Howard v. CF Industries Inc. aka dba CF Industries Holding Inc, Brandsafway Industries LLC aka dba Brandsafway LLC, ABC Insurance Co. and Def Insurance Co., damages.
Caleb Loots, Tasha Indiv Welton and Estate of Caleb Loots v. Ashley Sieber, Hertz Corp. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Bank of America NA v. Andre J. Johnson aka Andre Johnson, Shona L. Johnson aka Shona LeBlanc Johnson aka Shona LeBlanc aka Shona George, executory process.
Bank of America NA v. Shane Wilkinson and Melissa Achee Wilkinson, monies due.
Michele Laporte v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Chase Dansereau, damages.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Otis James Williams, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Cleivy Abreu, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Carrie Palmer, open account.
Barclays Bank Delaware v. Sofia R. Ovante, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Robert S. Partridge, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Alyssa M. Knight, open account.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Shaun Christopher Plank, executory process.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Yolanda E. Simmons, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jason F. Dumas, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. George L. Osborne, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Larry Williams, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Gwendolyn Jones, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Scott W. Douglas, open account.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Eldridge Landry aka Eldridge Keith Landry aka Eldridge K. Landry, Chasstidy Landry aka Chasstidy Smith Landry aka Chasstidy S. Landry, executory process.
Debrah Dammons v. Cremation, miscellaneous.
Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Julie Skains v. Rigoberto Ortega Sosa aka Sosa Rigoberto Ortega and Equity Insurance Co., damages.
Kacie L. Blankenship, structured settlement.
Courtney Julien, structured settlement.
Brown & Root Industrial Services LLC v. Westlake Chemical Corp., Westlake Vinyls Co. LP and Geismar Vinyls Co. LP, open account.
Byron Leon v. Jones Parish, State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Co., Merrite Leon Jr. and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Blake Stevens, Jerhett Albert, Keith Mayeux and Shermco Industrues Inc v. Vertiv Group Corp., declaratory judgment.
Hong Huang and Guan Jie Wee v. Cameron J. Mathews, ABC Insurance Co., James Mathews, Lindsey D. Mathews, USAA Casualty Insurance Co. and Imperial Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Aisha Nelson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Felton McBride, child support.
Brandon Dewayne Richardson v. Jennifer Foote Richardson aka Jennifer Estes Foote, divorce.
Heather Hewitt v. Charlie Hewitt, divorce.
Erin Nicole Wyatt Young v. Brian Young, divorce.
Latrisa Nichele Bennett v. Derrick Bennett, divorce.
Kodie Joseph Wiggins v. Amanda Z. Wiggins, divorce.
Angelica Bacala Rogillio v. John William Rogillio, divorce.
Hannah J. Jenkins Parker v. Nicholas Bradley Parker, divorce.
Adrienne Rushing Hale v. Andrew Duane Hale, divorce.
Larry Guitreau v. Angel Guitreau, divorce.
Benjamin Eldridge Grayson v. Jenna Grayson, divorce.
Martin Salgado v. Maria G. Rubio Lerma, divorce.
Delton Lippon v. Jonai Nyomi Dupuy, paternity.
Meghan Worthy-Cotton v. Kain Worthy, divorce.
Blaise Martinez v. Angele Martinez, divorce.
Austin Bernard Balser v. Leticia Balser, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Charles H. Bark III
Succession of Michael Dwayne Pierce Jr., Michael Dwayne Pierce Jr.
Succession of Stanley Neil Taylor
Succession of Ashley Nicole Pitre
Succession of Linzie Joseph Tullier Jr.
Succession of Raynard A. Bates
Succession of Virginia M. Iglinsky Lowery
Succession of C.L. Lowery
Succession of Eula M. Frederic, aka, Eula Mae Martinez Frederic
Succession of Dudley Roberson Sr.