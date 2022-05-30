The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 19-26:
May 19
Ramirez Jr., Humberto: 2790 Naples St., Brownsville, Texas; Age: 28; no seat belt, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, stop signs and yield signs, vehicular negligent injuring, two counts vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-second
Blood, Angelique Dawn: 135 Bob Nicholes Road, Deridder; Age: 40; unauthorized entry of a place of business
Jones, Joshua: 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Eidissen, Arild E.: 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; battery of a police officer, resisting an officer
Izaguirre, Andres: 15206 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; sexual battery, sexual battery orally, first degree rape
Stafford, Carla Leeann: 13468 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant
Alello, Mathew Paul: 14705 Colonel Allen Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; careless operation (with accident), hit-and-run driving
Green, Martrell Lionell: 3199 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant
May 20
Clausing, Kristen Leigh: 6000 Sumner Lane, Bossier City; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Collins, Chaz: 105 Bayou Oaks Drive Unit 105B, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Duplessis Jr., David P.: 43043 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required
Addison, Laron K.: 38361 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Pryer III, Wilbert: 57943 Macarthur St., Plaquemine; Age: 31; driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Dixon, Haley Raine: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 30; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Brisco, Ashley Nicole: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Dupuy, Kelsey Renee: 43279 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Morrison, Shawanda: 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
Williams Jr., Darian Latroy: 38268 Michael Anthony Court, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Peterson, Jeffery: homeless; Age: 33; theft less than $1,000
May 21
Butler, Scott: 23960 Levy St., Plaquemine; Age: 41; operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Hewitt, Rage M.: Greenbrier Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Williams, Enricco Deville: 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, simple battery, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Leblanc, Glenn Jeffery: 41244 Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery
Munson, Toran: 805 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, parole violation, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second degree murder/attempt
Munson, Ladonna: 832 S. George Ave., Gonzales; Age: 39; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, accessories after the fact, aggravated criminal damage to property, three counts accessories after the fact, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second degree murder/attempt
Miles, Nathaniel: 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; Age: 25; simple battery, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer
May 22
St. Pierre, Adam Patrick: 1719 Bon Sejour St., Lutcher; Age: 30; operating while intoxicated-first
Vallecillo, Maicol Yadfet: 47021 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 24; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun
May 23
Ealy, Leroyal: 8326 Payton St., Sorrento; Age: 54; battery of a dating partner
Joshua, Stephanie Johnson: 8326 Payton St., Sorrento; Age: 52; battery of a dating partner
Williams, Michael L: 915 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 50; battery of a dating partner
Bibbs, Ted D.: 808 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age: 61; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $750
Williams Jr., Darian Latroy: 38268 Michael Anthony Court, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles
Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 1317 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 69; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant
James, Ozonesha I.: 6309 General Pershing St., New Orleans; Age: 36; cruelty to juveniles, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple battery
Navamuel, Sharon L.: 391 Carmel Valley Drive, Laplace; Age: 32; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000
Irvin, Jamaar Wardell: 1615 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, theft $5000 but less than $25,000
Jones, Houston Thomas: 217 Prime Lane, Greensburg; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim
Oliver, Kristen: 39322 Hunter Trace St. N., Prairieville; Age: 34; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Green, Natoya: 10502 Tchoupitoulas Ave., St James; Age: 37; stalking
Stewart, Sterling Walter: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd. No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; bond revocation, begging
Hammond Jr., Roger David: 35123 N. Baptist Road, Hammond; Age: 48; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000
Jones, Aerial: 1910 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant
Brady Jr., Ronald Anthony: 2208 Eastmere St., Harvey; Age: 44; forgery, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, access device fraud over $25,000
Miller, Donjonea: 1828 Lafitte St., Laplace; Age: 22; simple burglary
Johnson, Jeremy Q.: 40230 Germany Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery, organized retail theft $1,000 to less than $5,000
Johnston, Melissa Gale: 30139 Pine Alley, Killian; Age: 43; simple burglary
Moore, Javen: 918 Cavern Brooke Lane, Fresno, Texas; Age: 22; hold for other agency, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, five counts simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, five counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Aughey, Daniel: 12341 Patricia St., Port Allen; Age: 49; parole violation, domestic abuse battery
Ortego, Bryan: 11888 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 49; simple burglary (vehicle), unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, simple burglary (vehicle)
Johnson III, Jeffery A.: 121 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 24
Massey, Joseph Nicholas: 18064 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 41; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required
Chatman, Blake Anthony: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Braggs, Jalen Roshaun: 2606 Acron St., Kenner; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no seat belt
Perez, Jacob: 14516 Scenic Highway, Zachary; Age: 38; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Harrod, Christopher Dee: 42450 Denver Hurst Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; surety, four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Elbourne, David: 1524 Great Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; simple burglary/burglary, simple battery
Hall, Laveria Marquis: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Lot 19, Gonzales; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Donaldson, Lacie: 45158 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000
May 25
Rodrigue Jr., Ronnie Joseph: 42475 Bart St., Gonzales; Age: 34; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, flight from an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (steroids)
Godeaux, Brittany: 18301 Jessica St., Prairieville; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Roberson Jr., Phillip: 14440 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 39; probation violation parish, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, first degree murder/attempt
Cargo, Andrew Tawoine: 33473 Jules Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Bluford Jr., Royce Dwaine: 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 24, Prairieville; Age: 34; dog or cat bite, resisting an officer, animal owner responsibilities
Laiche, Tandy L.: 8106 Shelly St., Sorrento; Age: 43; simple assault
May 26
Mendez, Jerry: 2007 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; resisting an officer, simple escape-aggravated escape, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet
Boudreaux, Justin: 359 Morris Town Bypass, Raceland; Age: 29; aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second degree murder/attempt
Villenuve, Cole Jacob: 16415 Chris Drive, Prairieville; Age: 28; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Sepulvado, Hillary Roussel: 1818 E. Evergreen St., Gonzales; Age: 42; Breach Of Bail Condition, failure to appear-bench warrant
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 10037 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 35; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Bennett, Lawrence: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Shampine, Brooklyn Deshee: 15041 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant, four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,
Davis, Christopher: 184 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant
Pacino, Dino: 36612 Pookey Lane, No. 14, Prairieville; Age: 62; failure to appear-bench warrant
Otoole, Patricia Anne: 424 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; breach of bail condition
Gaudet, Jeanine Rose: 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles