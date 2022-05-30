The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 19-26:

May 19

Ramirez Jr., Humberto: 2790 Naples St., Brownsville, Texas; Age: 28; no seat belt, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driver must be licensed, stop signs and yield signs, vehicular negligent injuring, two counts vehicular negligent injuring, operating while intoxicated-second

Blood, Angelique Dawn: 135 Bob Nicholes Road, Deridder; Age: 40; unauthorized entry of a place of business

Jones, Joshua: 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 34; domestic abuse battery, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, telephone communications/improper language/harassment

Eidissen, Arild E.: 601 Bourg St., Donaldsonville; Age: 46; battery of a police officer, resisting an officer

Izaguirre, Andres: 15206 Forest Oak Road, Prairieville; Age: 57; sexual battery, sexual battery orally, first degree rape

Stafford, Carla Leeann: 13468 La. 44, Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant

Alello, Mathew Paul: 14705 Colonel Allen Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 31; careless operation (with accident), hit-and-run driving

Green, Martrell Lionell: 3199 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 33; failure to appear-bench warrant

May 20

Clausing, Kristen Leigh: 6000 Sumner Lane, Bossier City; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Collins, Chaz: 105 Bayou Oaks Drive Unit 105B, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams

Duplessis Jr., David P.: 43043 Weber City Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required

Addison, Laron K.: 38361 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant

Pryer III, Wilbert: 57943 Macarthur St., Plaquemine; Age: 31; driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-first

Dixon, Haley Raine: 15315 La. 931, Gonzales; Age: 30; bond revocation, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Brisco, Ashley Nicole: 37048 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 32; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Dupuy, Kelsey Renee: 43279 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, two counts possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Morrison, Shawanda: 11445 Bard Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000

Williams Jr., Darian Latroy: 38268 Michael Anthony Court, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles

Peterson, Jeffery: homeless; Age: 33; theft less than $1,000

May 21

Butler, Scott: 23960 Levy St., Plaquemine; Age: 41; operating vehicle while license is suspended, when lighted lamps are required, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Hewitt, Rage M.: Greenbrier Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000

Williams, Enricco Deville: 13232 Himel Road, Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, simple battery, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Leblanc, Glenn Jeffery: 41244 Courtney Road, Gonzales; Age: 51; domestic abuse battery

Munson, Toran: 805 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, parole violation, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second degree murder/attempt

Munson, Ladonna: 832 S. George Ave., Gonzales; Age: 39; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, accessories after the fact, aggravated criminal damage to property, three counts accessories after the fact, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second degree murder/attempt

Miles, Nathaniel: 38294 Holly St., Gonzales; Age: 25; simple battery, failure to appear-bench warrant, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, resisting an officer

May 22

St. Pierre, Adam Patrick: 1719 Bon Sejour St., Lutcher; Age: 30; operating while intoxicated-first

Vallecillo, Maicol Yadfet: 47021 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 24; negligent carrying of a concealed handgun

May 23

Ealy, Leroyal: 8326 Payton St., Sorrento; Age: 54; battery of a dating partner

Joshua, Stephanie Johnson: 8326 Payton St., Sorrento; Age: 52; battery of a dating partner

Williams, Michael L: 915 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 50; battery of a dating partner

Bibbs, Ted D.: 808 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville; Age: 61; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $750

Williams Jr., Darian Latroy: 38268 Michael Anthony Court, Gonzales; Age: 21; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles

Cantrelle Jr., Walter A.: 1317 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 69; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, failure to appear-bench warrant

James, Ozonesha I.: 6309 General Pershing St., New Orleans; Age: 36; cruelty to juveniles, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, simple battery

Navamuel, Sharon L.: 391 Carmel Valley Drive, Laplace; Age: 32; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000

Irvin, Jamaar Wardell: 1615 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 36; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, theft $5000 but less than $25,000

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

Jones, Houston Thomas: 217 Prime Lane, Greensburg; Age: 27; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-pregnant victim

Oliver, Kristen: 39322 Hunter Trace St. N., Prairieville; Age: 34; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Green, Natoya: 10502 Tchoupitoulas Ave., St James; Age: 37; stalking

Stewart, Sterling Walter: 2410 S. Tanger Blvd. No. 161, Gonzales; Age: 43; bond revocation, begging

Hammond Jr., Roger David: 35123 N. Baptist Road, Hammond; Age: 48; illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000

Jones, Aerial: 1910 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales; Age: 20; failure to appear-bench warrant

Brady Jr., Ronald Anthony: 2208 Eastmere St., Harvey; Age: 44; forgery, theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000, access device fraud over $25,000

Miller, Donjonea: 1828 Lafitte St., Laplace; Age: 22; simple burglary

Johnson, Jeremy Q.: 40230 Germany Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, forgery, organized retail theft $1,000 to less than $5,000

Johnston, Melissa Gale: 30139 Pine Alley, Killian; Age: 43; simple burglary

Moore, Javen: 918 Cavern Brooke Lane, Fresno, Texas; Age: 22; hold for other agency, fugitive-other state jurisdiction, five counts simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, five counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Aughey, Daniel: 12341 Patricia St., Port Allen; Age: 49; parole violation, domestic abuse battery

Ortego, Bryan: 11888 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 49; simple burglary (vehicle), unauthorized entry of a place of business, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, simple burglary (vehicle)

Johnson III, Jeffery A.: 121 Favorite St., Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, illegally supplying a felon with a firearm, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to appear-bench warrant

May 24

Massey, Joseph Nicholas: 18064 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age: 41; parole violation, failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required

Chatman, Blake Anthony: 812 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 37; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Braggs, Jalen Roshaun: 2606 Acron St., Kenner; Age: 20; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no seat belt

Perez, Jacob: 14516 Scenic Highway, Zachary; Age: 38; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Harrod, Christopher Dee: 42450 Denver Hurst Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; surety, four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Elbourne, David: 1524 Great Oak Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 42; simple burglary/burglary, simple battery

Hall, Laveria Marquis: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Lot 19, Gonzales; Age: 45; domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Donaldson, Lacie: 45158 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000

May 25

Rodrigue Jr., Ronnie Joseph: 42475 Bart St., Gonzales; Age: 34; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles, flight from an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (steroids)

Godeaux, Brittany: 18301 Jessica St., Prairieville; Age: 43; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Roberson Jr., Phillip: 14440 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age: 39; probation violation parish, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, first degree murder/attempt

Cargo, Andrew Tawoine: 33473 Jules Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse battery-strangulation

Bluford Jr., Royce Dwaine: 18014 Autumn View Drive, No. 24, Prairieville; Age: 34; dog or cat bite, resisting an officer, animal owner responsibilities

Laiche, Tandy L.: 8106 Shelly St., Sorrento; Age: 43; simple assault

May 26

Mendez, Jerry: 2007 N. Amelia Ave., Gonzales; Age: 24; resisting an officer, simple escape-aggravated escape, possession of firearm on premises of alcoholic beverage outlet

Boudreaux, Justin: 359 Morris Town Bypass, Raceland; Age: 29; aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/weapons law violation, second degree murder/attempt

Villenuve, Cole Jacob: 16415 Chris Drive, Prairieville; Age: 28; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Sepulvado, Hillary Roussel: 1818 E. Evergreen St., Gonzales; Age: 42; Breach Of Bail Condition, failure to appear-bench warrant

Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 10037 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 35; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant

Bennett, Lawrence: 4343 Denham St., Baton Rouge; Age: 24; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Shampine, Brooklyn Deshee: 15041 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville; Age: 33; seven counts failure to appear-bench warrant, four counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,

Davis, Christopher: 184 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 44; failure to appear-bench warrant

Pacino, Dino: 36612 Pookey Lane, No. 14, Prairieville; Age: 62; failure to appear-bench warrant

Otoole, Patricia Anne: 424 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age: 29; breach of bail condition

Gaudet, Jeanine Rose: 39075 Germany Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles