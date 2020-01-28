Two Central Middle students who were at a basketball game Monday night at Lake Elementary in St. Amant were honored Tuesday for their part in alerting officials about a fire that broke out in a classroom of the Ascension Parish school.
The two students, Ashton Reider and Evan Paternostro, noticed smoke in a hall near the gym and quickly told school employee Irma Willis, who pulled the fire alarm.
Within minutes, the audience and players in the Lake Elementary gym were evacuated from the school. Some 60 volunteer firefighters from the St. Amant and Galvez Volunteer Fire Departments were at the school within minutes and put out the fire, containing it to the classroom where it started.
Assistant St. Amant Volunteer Fire Chief Eric Hughes happened to be in the audience watching the game when the fire alarm was sounded about 8 p.m. and worked with the principal and other school staff to calmly evacuate everyone from the gym.
"My being there made things happen a lot quicker," Hughes said after Tuesday's Ascension School Board meeting, where the Central Middle students were honored. "I could tell the firefighters exactly where the fire was and where to bring the trucks."
The fire broke out in room 119 of the school's 5th grade hall. The cause of the fire was not yet known Tuesday night, school district spokesperson Jackie Tisdell said.
Superintendent David Alexander praised the efforts of the Central Middle students as well as school staff and firefighters.
"With the quick thinking of these two young men" and school staff who didn't panic and the quick response of firefighters, a possible disaster was averted, Alexander said.
"Sixty volunteers responded," Fire Chief LeBlanc said. "If you were going to make a training video of what to do, these guys did it."
Classes at Lake Elementary will resume Wednesday, although there will be some relocations within the campus.
"To give the contractors room to work without students in the way, we are relocating 1st and 5th grades to other locations on campus," the school district's web site says.
The fifth-grade classrooms have been moved to the school's new building until Classroom 119 is repaired and ready for students. First-grade classes have relocated to the library and elective classrooms where they will remain until the immediate work to clean up is over.
All first and fifth grade students are to report to the cafeteria in the morning to meet their teachers who will lead them to the new classrooms.
Students in grades 2 through 8 will enter as they always have from either the bus or carpool but will then walk to class using a different path. Staff on duty will lead the way.
Students in PreK and kindergarten are not affected by these changes, the school district's website says.