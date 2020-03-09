Over the course of a six-week series of classes, a group of Ascension Parish Library patrons learned sewing basics recently, working through a dress pattern using tips gained from the Creativebug database of craft projects.
The pattern used for this series of classes was the Isla pattern by Rae Hoekstra. Many of the participants had never sewn before and were amazed at how quickly they were able to stitch up their own clothing. For information on library programs, call the Ascension Parish Library at (225) 622-3339 in Galvez, (225) 647-3955 in Gonzales, and (225) 473-8052 in Donaldsonville.