The Donaldsonville Tigers faced off against the Loranger Wolves on a rainy field at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium for the first round of the playoffs.
In the end, the Tigers, an 8-seed, won 46-0. The Tigers amassed 422 total yards, with 365 coming on the ground. The Tiger defense was outstanding, holding their opponent to 36 total yards and two first downs.
“Both teams played about as well as they could with the weather and field conditions, it was obviously going to come down to turnovers with the conditions, fortunate for us, it was them,” said coach Brian Richardson.
Donaldsonville (5-2) got on the board in the first quarter when quarterback Treveyon Brown connected with Jamarcus Miller for a 16-yard touchdown pass and an early lead. Running back Robert Kent added a 2-yard touchdown in the first quarter and the Tigers led 14-0.
The Tigers defense was outstanding as they kept Loranger behind the chains and in their own territory all night. “The defenses will have the edge in games like this, we haven’t played in three weeks, so we had knock some rust off; our defense was excited to play in 'real football weather; as they put it, they flew to the ball and played lights out,” Richardson said.
The Tigers opened the second quarter with a 21-yard touchdown by Daimar Robinson and running back Rae’land Johnson added a 1-yard run for a 26-0 halftime lead. Johnson was again the workhorse with 240 rushing yards and three touchdowns, that put him over 1000 rushing yards in only seven games.
The second half was all Donaldsonville as Johnson added two more touchdowns plus the Tigers got a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Brown, he finished 4-4 passing for 57 yards and 1 touchdown, plus 48 rushing yards and a touchdown.
The Tigers will advance to the round of 16 and host ninth seed Madison Prep. Madison Prep comes in with a team full of athletes and speed, they certainly have the respect of the Tiger coaches and players.
“Madison Prep will be a tough opponent, we have watched their program over the years, they came and played Ascension Catholic in 2014 as 1A team and have grown into a 3A program; they are super talented and well coached, we are certainly thankful and look forward to just have the opportunity to compete against a high quality program such as theirs,” Richardson said.
Donaldsonville will host Madison Prep at 7 p.m. on Friday at Floyd Boutte Memorial Stadium.
Playoff results:
5A
Dutchtown 29, Terrebonne 0
Next : Dutchtown travels to Destrehan
East Ascension 28, Captain Shreve 17
Next: EA travels to Acadiana
St. Amant 14, Ponchatoula 24
3A
Donaldsonville 46, Loranger 0
Next: Donaldsonville hosts Madison Prep
D4
Ascension Catholic 21, Cedar Creek 22