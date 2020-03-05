A recently elected Ascension Parish state representative arrested on suspicion of drunken driving apologized Thursday for "the mistake I have made" and called the incident "a wakeup call."

State Rep. Donna "Kathy" Edmonston, R-Galvez, issued a letter to her District 88 constituents after her arrest Tuesday by Louisiana State Police on a count of first-offense driving while intoxicated.

She asked for forgiveness and offered thanks to those who have supported her.

"I am so grateful and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from my family, friends and constituents," Edmonston wrote in a letter issued Thursday.

Edmonston, who works in the Ascension public school system and is a former state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education member, won election to the state House seat in November. She beat her opponent Brandon Trosclair by a small margin.

The arrest comes just days before the new legislative session is expected to begin Monday, Edmonston's first as a state representative.

In the letter, Edmonston added that having a private matter aired in public had been humiliating but helped her evaluate her personal choices with social drinking.

"In the next few days, I will address this issue in an open and honest way, while spending time with my family, friends and supporters," she wrote.

She said she planned to get to work Monday in the new session.

Troopers said Edmonston reared-ended another vehicle on Airline Highway southbound at Pecue Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish as the traffic light changed to green.

Edmonston's breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content of 0.143% — significantly over the legal limit of 0.08%, troopers said. She was booked into jail on first-offense DWI and careless operation.