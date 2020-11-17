Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 26-30:
CIVIL SUITS
Mason Alexander Melancon v. Tutorship.
Pca Acquisitions V. LLC v. Sedra Signater, executory judgment.
Brandi Donaldson v. Allstate Insurance Co. and Susie Hardy, damages.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Steven C. Keown, executory process.
Jason Lewis v. Kenneth Caraway, Ryder Truck Rental Inc. and Old Republic Insurance Co., damages.
Kayla Sherman v. Jamie Allen, Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Discover Bank v. Shaun Lasseigne, open account.
First National Bank of Omaha v. John D. Dunn, open account.
Regional Acceptance Group v. Georgeanne Petak, open account.
First National Bank of Omaha v. William L. Leigh, open account.
Philip G. Holland v. Flood Family Medical Center LLC, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Jeffrey C. McCord, promissory note.
American Express National Bank v. Skinner Sharon and Horn of Plenty Health Food Inc., open account.
Mary Lukens v. Geico General Insurance Co. and Cameron R. Jones, damages.
Montimber International LLC v. Expert Maintenance and Construction, open account.
Bank of New York Mellon FKA, Bank of New York As Trustee and Certificateholders of The Cwabs Inc. v. Jerry Wayne Millet and Carolyn Ann Andre Millet, executory process.
Penrose C. St. Amant, Madeline Broussard St. Amant, Vincent Douglas Diez aka Vince Diez v. Regions Bank, Successor By Mergers To Amsouth Bank, Deposit Guaranty National Bank and Bank of Gonzales, quiet tax title.
Discover Bank v. James P. Martin, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Elton Kelly and Donald Franklin, open account.
Citibank NA v. Jonie E. Charlot, open account.
Citibank NA v. Troy J. Broussard, open account.
1st Franklin Financial Corp. v. Josh A. Lavalais, promissory note.
United Auto Credit Corp. v. Cornell Traveler, contract.
State of Louisiana v. Morris Lemar Miles and Crystal Scott, forfeiture/seizure.
Cain Richard v. Brandsafway LLC and CF Industries Holdings Inc., damages.
Titus Knighten v. Geico Casualty Co. and Virginia Hawkins, damages.
Pelican Point Golf Community Homeowners v. Scott W. Folds and Melissa Folds, injunction.
Pelican Point Golf Community Homeowners v. Brian Harrison and Connie Harrison, injunction.
Michael R. Thomas v. Cremation, miscellaneous.
Lindsey Lambert v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Brooke Makel Schexnayder, damages.
Brigetta Larkins v. Lacey L. Marques and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Lori Jean Bonadona v. Jeffery Lee Barnes Jr., agreement.
Edward J. Scott v. Savings Fund Society Wilmington, injunction.
Donnell Hamilton v. Great West Casualty Co., Old Republic Insurance Co., Southern Miss Transportation LLC, Shelter Mutual Insurance, Donald Spiers and Ashley Taylor, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Richard Wade St. Angelo v. Mary Lee Whalen St. Angelo, divorce.
Furlow Mary Hitchcock aka Mary Hitchcock Furlow v. Eric Furlow, divorce.
Shandrica Street v. Cedrick Street, divorce.
Edelmiro Rodriguez Castillo v. Enedina Cabello Castillo, divorce.
Lydia L. Harrison v. James E. Harrison, divorce.
Paula Denise Wyatt v. Samuel L. Wyatt, divorce.
Kelly Chelette and Louisana Department of Children & Family v. Pape Chase, paternity.
David Victor Sr., state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kenyetta Victor, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Beau Morin, child support.
Nasheka Thompson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Melvin Francis, child support.
Office of Community Services, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Beau Morin, child support.
Angele Martinez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Blaise Martinez, child support.
Michael Lee Marchand v. Aimee Sharon Marchand, divorce.
Catherine Devall Greci v. Scott Greci, divorce.
Emmanuel J. Bourgeois Jr. v. Leslie S. Miller, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Eddie Junior St. Pierre aka Eddie J. St. Pierre
Succession of Ellen James
Succession of William Louis Davis Jr.
Succession of Henry Martin Dimm III
Succession of Oscar John Mire Jr.
Succession of Alfred Denman Wall
Succession of Mildred J. Shelton Robertson