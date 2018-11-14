Avenue Evening Stroll comes to Donaldsonville
Get your holiday gift shopping done early Saturday at the Avenue Evening Stroll along Donaldsonville's Railroad Avenue.
Merchants open their doors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for shopping, music, food, beverages and fun activities.
Musical performers include Kenny Fife & The Bac Trac Band, sponsored by Donaldsonville Glass & Body; Universal Language, sponsored by Lahiri Eye Center; and Anthony Marcello at the Grapevine. Maw Maw Tootsies will also have live music.
Activities on the Avenue include the Elk’s Lodge Gumbo Cookoff, the River Road African American Museum Lantern Tour, the Car Show and Competition, as well as entertainers, artists, crafters and vendors. The Children’s Village will include train rides, a mini Ferris wheel and Santa Claus.
Sunshine festival canceled
The Donaldsonville Sunshine Festival was canceled Tuesday because of wet ground at the festival site.
Crafting at the gallery
Free holiday craft workshops for adults will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, at the Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
The gallery will provide all the materials for making holiday bottle people from papier-mâché. To register, call the gallery at (225) 644-8496.
At the library
The Ascension Parish Library is hosting these programs:
CIRCUITRY FOR KIDS: Children in grades two and up will make connections and create machines with easy and swappable circuit boards during a littleBits program at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. This month's session of Kanji Klub will feature screening of a few episodes of the anime "Puella Magi Madoka Magica" while crafting bowtruckles. For adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.