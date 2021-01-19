Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University graduated over 70 students on Dec. 12 during an outside graduation in the Liberal Arts and Science parking lot, 5345 Brittany Drive, and also livestreamed.
The fall 2020 walk-through graduation included spring and summer graduates and came through grouped in subject area through the afternoon: arts and sciences; health professions; nursing; doctor of physical therapy Class of 2021 White Coat Ceremony; and Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony.
The doctor of physical therapy students represent the inaugural cohort that will graduate in May 2021.
The Applied Behavior Analysis Program Certificate Ceremony students are the first to receive this certification from the university.
Graduates from the area include:
Gonzales
Terrilynn Alise Saucier, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
LeighAnn Yvette Vincik, Bachelor of Science in Biology-Pre-Prof Human Medicine Track
LaTyra Monique Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
John Shane Foster, Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia
Chantelle Marie Cassagne, Masters of Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner
Amanda Lynn Franzen, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Prairieville
Shawn Michael Soileau, Master's of Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner
Madeline Paige Kohan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Lauren A. Schexnaydre, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Jessica Lynn Bordelon, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science
Christopher Thomas Dale, Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia
Brennan Michel Gautreaux, Doctorate of Nursing Practice in Nurse Anesthesia
St. Amant
Jordyn Leigh Nethken, Masters of Nursing-Family Nurse Practitioner
Summer Grace Chifici, Bachelor of Science in Nursing Pre-Licensure Program
Sorrento
Shelby Danielle Piper, Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences-HSER Track