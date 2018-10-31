Ascension Catholic knocks off #1 Kentwood
A game that matched third-ranked Ascension Catholic and first-ranked Kentwood lived up to its billing, with the Bulldogs winning 12-7 in Donaldsonville. The Bulldogs have been competitive with the Kangaroos for the past two years, and this game showed that the Bulldogs belong in the ranks of really good 1A teams.
“What a game. We have built our program the past four years, and we finally were able to bust through. Can’t be more prouder of this team, coaches and staff,” coach Drey Trosclair said.
The Bulldogs went ahead 6-0 with 8:26 remaining in the first quarter when Jai Williams scored on a 3-yard touchdown. That score was set up by a John Broussard sack and forced fumble recovered by Dillion Davis. The Bulldogs got on the board again in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Williams, bringing the score to 12-0. That score was again set up by a forced turnover by the Bulldogs, as Jamar Barber and Tre Medine caused LSU verbal commitment Trey Palmer of Kentwood to fumble.
“Our defense was lights out, what a plan by our DC Chris Schexnayder and our staff. The two turnovers were huge, and we cashed in on them.” Trosclair said.
The Kangaroos were stopped on several drives throughout the game but finally put points on the board when quarterback Terrell Hookfin connected with Edward Magee for a 7-yard touchdown to make it 12-7 early in the fourth quarter. Ascension Catholic had several drives in the second half that ended in two missed field goals and punts.
The biggest play of the night came with three minutes remaining as Hookfin was intercepted at midfield by Eric Simon of Ascension Catholic. “Eric made a great play. He has been good for us all year,” Trosclair said.
Williams had another big night, finishing with 208 yards and two touchdowns. Barber finished with 43 yards, but his presence on defense was really good. “Having Williams and Barber back together helps us. They both ran hard,” Trosclair said.
Quarterback Rodney Blanchard was efficient, using his feet to pick up a few key first downs. The defensive line of Broussard, Davis and J’Mond Tapp provided pressure most of the night. Linebacker Andrew Landry led the Bulldogs in tackles, entering the game with 92 on the season.
The defense held the explosive Kangaroos to 141 yards passing and 30 yards rushing. “This is a win we have been building up to. We have the utmost respect for Coach Foster and the Kangaroos. This win hopefully gets us a top 2-3 seed for the playoffs,” Trosclair said.
Ascension Catholic improves to 8-1 on the season, and Kentwood dropped to 8-1. Each team has one district loss. Kentwood plays Southern Lab this Friday, and Ascension Catholic travels to rival St. John.
Ascension Parish football recap Week 9
East Ascension: (8-1) 37
McKinley: 0
East Ascension shut out the Panthers behind Jaqunn Mitchell’s four interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and a punt return for a touchdown. Quarterback Jason Wakefield connected with Shaivonn Robinson for a touchdown. A Week 10 showdown with St. Amant looms.
Power ranking: East Ascension #9
St Amant: (7-2) 49
Broadmoor: 8
The Gators jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind K.J. Franklin’s three touchdowns and never looked back. Quarterback Lathan Bourgeois connected with Franklin on two of those touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Kaleb Thompson added a touchdown pass to Franklin as well. The Gator defense held the Bucs to 93 total yards. The Gators-Spartans game will be a great one.
Power ranking: St Amant #16
Ascension Christian: (3-6) 13
Ville Platte: 33
Donaldsonville: (5-4) 52
Haynes: 0
The Tigers have notched back-to-back wins with 50-point performances. Jaqauvius Tenner rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Rae’Land Johnson, Christian Bell, D’Andre Johnson and Tyrese Ester had touchdowns. Quarterback Treveyon Brown passed for 47 yards and a touchdown in limited time to score.
Power ranking: #22
(4-5) Dutchtown: (4-5) 6
Catholic: 45
Dylan Sampson was the bright spot for the Griffins, finishing with 130 yards rushing and a score. The Griffins head into Week 10 likely needing a victory over McKinley to make the 5A playoff bracket.
Updated Power Ranking :#29
Ascension Parish volleyball
The final regular season records for Ascension Parish volleyball:
- Ascension Catholic 16-16
- Ascension Christian 12-14
- Donaldsonville 5-7
- East Ascension 25-15
- St Amant 21-18
- Dutchtown 36-7.
Division I playoffs:
- Dutchtown, power ranking #3, hosts #30 Hammond, power ranking #30
- East Ascension #8 hosts Byrd #25
- St. Amant #7 hosts Natchitoches Central #26
Division IV playoffs:
- Donaldsonville #28 at Northlake Christian #5.
Division V playoffs:
- Ascension Catholic #12 hosts Northside Christian #21
- Ascension Christian #24 at Academy of Sacred Heart #9.