A 37-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash around 6:30 p.m. Friday on LA Highway 431 near Valentine Road in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Chaise N. Curtis, of Geismer, died as a result of her injuries from the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said in a release Curtis was driving south on LA 431 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line and struck a vehicle in the northbound lane.
Curtis' vehicle continued down an embankment and came to a stop off the road.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, LSP said.
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. That driver complied to a breathalyzer test, which indicated no alcohol present, and displayed no signs of impairment, LSP said.
A toxicology sample was taken from Curtis and is pending results.
The crash remains under investigation.