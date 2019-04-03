The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail March 21-28:
March 21
Morris, Ecoras Trevon: 21, 11451 La. 431, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Benitez, Nicholas: 31, 1407 Hooks Drive, Hammond, hold for other agency, felony identity theft, unlawful possession of fraudulent documents for identification purposes, injuring public records.
Forcell, Kalvin N.: 34, 1208 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Miles, Morris Lemar: 26, 41063 Cannon Road, 1601, Gonzales, bond revocation, resisting an officer, battery of a dating partner.
Lewis, Kendra: 27, 2028 Sixth St., Lake Charles, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Guerra III, Emanuel J.: 38, 41140 Fifth Colonial St., Prairieville, state probation violation, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Pardue, Wade Michael: 40, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Glenda Belton: 55, 41086 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
March 22
Musso Jr., Donald: 46, 13250 Fieldstone Drive, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Melancon, Veronica: 41, 13250 Fieldstone Drive, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carrying of weapons, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Champagne, Joshua Joseph: 34, 11388 La. 22, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery.
Dixon, Kristen: 22, 38278 Oakleigh Lane, Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Sparlin, Tiffany Michelle: 25, 37048 La. 74, Geismar, misdemeanor theft, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 50, 41034 Busy Needles Road, A, Gonzales, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft, failure to appear in court.
Comeaux, Joshua Joseph: 34, 412 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dorsey, Derek J.: 34, 9373 Rue De Bernard, Gonzales, criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law.
Tran, Chase: 17, 90088 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, negligent homicide, negligent injuring, reckless operation.
Loupe, Jack Kelly: 33, 15496 Braud Road, Gonzales, surety, simple burglary/all others, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Nicholas Jr., Christopher Tyrone: 20, 106 La. 401, Napoleonville, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Tate, Katherine B.: 61, 2179 La. 70, 12, Donaldsonville, felony theft.
Potts, Jimmy Dean: 55, 11232 Roddy Road, 5, Gonzales, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct.
Green, Cantrelle Ingram: 41, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor theft of a motor vehicle.
Cousin, Devin Javon: 20, 38188 Third St., Slidell, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Dunbar, Poco: 22, 38455 Arrowhead Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state jurisdiction.
Fisher, Gelisha Lashay: 27, 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, Bond Revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
March 23
Scott, Jelette Jerome: 29, 38214 Brown Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Carbo, Jeffery Paul: 32, 10474 Acy Road, 1, St. Amant, simple criminal damage to property.
Watson, Champion Limauel: 25, 301 Rayburn St., Lafayette, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, dangerous chemical substances/butyl nitrite, nitrous oxide, and amyl nitrite, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Featherston, Michael V.: 32, 14026 Bourque Road, Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Roque, Jorge: 47, 1227 W. Penn St., Apt. 3, Gonzales, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jara, Lorenzo: 19, 41237 Zeola Lane, 12, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Deville, Joseph L.: 42, 21265 Walker S., Lot 17, Denham Springs, security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Delapasse, Kasy Michelle: 44, homeless, vagrancy/in or near any structure or private grounds.
Babin, Dustyn Kaid: 24, 14126 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 18, 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville, simple assault.
Churchill, Adrien: 28, 210 City Park Drive, Gonzales, resisting an officer, obscenity, misdemeanor theft.
Babin, Denny P.: 42, 35216 Rena Melancon Road, Darrow, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Wilson, Rachel Nicole: 38, 68105 Greenhouse Road, Pearl River, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
March 24
Jones, Joshua: 31, 505 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Bennett, Joseph Ernest : 46, 39085 Cornerview Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state jurisdiction, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Lemus-Rivas, Salvador Alexander: 24, 15483 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
Knight, Dylan: 27, 40509 Barden Road, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Nunez, Yassir A.: 29, 847 Toby St., Gonzales, turning movements and required signals, driver must be licensed, false certificates, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
McCauley, Bryan Scott: 27, 13320 LeBourgeois Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Lodge, Joseph Daniel: 31, 7215 Remington Park Ave., Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Molyneau, Wesley Brandon: 26, 10474 Acy Road, 20, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Ellsworth, Nicholas M.: 32, 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales, bond revocation, domestic abuse battery, aggravated battery.
Adams, Rachelle Monique: 25, address unavailable, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Coleman, Anthony: 24, 328 Montrachet Drive, Port Allen, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Brown, Raymond Gerrard: 34, 117 Luchini St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court.
March 25
Potts, Trendell Anthony: 30, 1018 N. Anita St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driver must be licensed, speeding.
Guedry, Derrick Dale: 37, 41258 Oak Harbor Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Seaman, Timothy: 26, 38447 La. 74, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Rayburn, Michael J.: 50, 4165 Libuse St., Baton Rouge, unauthorized use of a movable.
Noel, Tyler Scott: 30, 111580 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Stoyer, Jennifer Helen: 33, 38323 Cedar St., Gonzales, felony theft.
Guedry, Dayla L.: 32, 11119 John Bateman Drive, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Longanecker Jr., Michael Shane: 32, 42264 Shadow Creek Ave., Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, traffic-control signals, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
March 26
Husser Jr., Wendell Ben: 46, 117 Herbert St., St. Brusly, possession of Heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Hebert, Andrew Paul: 30, 11459 La. 431, St. Amant, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Jeffery, Matthew: 36, 3925 W. Adcock Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, stalking.
Bell, Tyros: 21, 45328 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Crum, Earl Lovell: 59, address unavailable, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Sheppard, Jeremiah: 21, 8284 Mill St., St. James, failure to appear in court.
Montellano, Armando: 41, 40206 Coontrap Road, 18, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Vaughn Sr., Bryant: 51, 42204 Conifer Drive, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, simple escape/aggravated escape, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, felony battery of a police officer/injury medical attention.
Silessi, Todd Joseph: 45, 12251 Lazy Oaks Drive, Baker, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, felony Illegal possession of stolen things.
Picard, Judd: 42, 18530 Perkins Oak Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Roddy, Preston James: 36, 14114 Ceazer Road, Gonzales, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Bibbs, Verna Lee: 51, 10422 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Weaver, William Lee: 37, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., 145, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, vehicle license required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bell, Walter: 18, 410 Front St., A, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of misdemeanor theft.
LeBlanc, Jacoby Anthony: 20, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
March 27
McDonald, Jacob Aaron: 40, 22430 Threefold Ridge Drive, Hockley, Texas, operating while intoxicated.
St. Amant, Jerrard Ryan: 33, 113 Rondinaud Lane, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Couvillion, Derek Michael: 22, 18530 Belle Alliance Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Melancon, Kyle A.: 39, 6784 La. 966, Belle Rose, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, violations of protective orders.
Demby, Damion Michael: 24, 1005 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed.
Givens, Travon Demond: 21, 1475 N. 26th St., Baton Rouge, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Duplessis, Chad Paul: 40, 13250 Roddy Road, Lot 14, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Pickle, James R.: 36, address unavailable, arraignment , disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Britt, Jacqueline Nicole: 32, 7979 Allen Drive, Denham Springs, turning movements and required signals, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin.
Corretjer, Amber: 29, 18658 Queen Florence Farms Row, Livingston, misdemeanor theft.
March 28
Johnson, Titus William: 21, 30935 Burgess Road, Denham Springs, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motor-driven cycles.
Key, Colton Joseph: 22, 4149 La. 42, Prairieville, second or subsequent offenses, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
Samuel, Roderick Reymond: 20, 12324 Castle Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.