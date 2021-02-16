Former FBI agent to speak at roundtable
Sal Perricone, a former FBI special agent, federal prosecutor, adjunct professor and author will be the featured speaker at the February Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women.
The roundtable starts at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30, in Gonzales.
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. RSVP by calling (225) 921-5187 or emailing arwrus@aol.com.
St. Amant FFA sets strawberry sale
The St. Amant FFA is selling Louisiana strawberries from Harris Farms on March 16. Orders are due by March 8.
The strawberries are $15 for a half flat and $25 for a full flat.
Order by visiting www.stamantffa.com.
Mobile library schedule
Ascension Parish Mobile Library is back on the road. Visit the mobile library at parks and community centers across the parish. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required onboard the vehicle.
Schedule
- Sorrento City Hall: Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Oak Grove Community Center: Feb. 18, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tureau’s Grocery Store: Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Darrow Community Center: Feb. 19, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- St. Amant Park: Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- New River United Methodist Church: Feb. 23, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Keystone of Galvez Park: Feb. 23, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Hickley Waguespack Center: Feb. 24, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- The Church Donaldsonville: Feb. 25, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments: Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Lemanville Park: Jan. 26, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Ascension library provides access to 30,000 films
Popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is available for patrons of Ascension Parish Library. Stream a vast collection of films and documentaries for free, with a library card, to a range of devices including AppleTV, Roku, Smart TV, Chromecast and Apple and Android devices.
Kanopy allows patrons to stream 30,000 of the world’s best films — including festival favorites, award-winning documentaries, foreign films, rare and hard to find titles, and indie and classic films with collections from A24, The Great Courses, Paramount Pictures, The Criterion Collection and thousands of independent filmmakers. Patrons can access the collection for free by heading to ascension.kanopy.com.
Kanopy’s collection includes hits like "Lady Bird" and "Moonlight," renowned classic titles "Seven Samurai" and "Rashomon," indie selections "Loving Vincent" and "The Bookshop" and titles kids will love like "Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus" and "Creepy Carrots" — all available to stream with your Ascension Parish Library card.
For information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Filmmaker Kevin McQuarn to talk
Have you ever wanted to meet a writer? From writing and editing, to producing and filming, Ascension Parish resident Kevin McQuarn has done it all. McQuarn is the owner of FantomLight, a production company specializing in video creation and event streaming. Along with creating award-winning films, he has also written scripts for Cartoon Network’s “Teen Titans Go!” and DC Comics.
Join the library at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27 for a virtual question and answer session with McQuarn as he shares his passion and vast knowledge of the audiovisual industry with the community. You will learn about how he got where he is today and be able to ask questions about the creative process.
This program is great for adults, teens, and families with older children who would love to meet a man who will encourage their creative spark and help them see how their dreams can become reality. To register for this Zoom program, call (225) 673-8699.