Members of the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol recently visited the Infinity Science Center in Pearlington, Mississippi, and the Stennis Space Flight Center just north of the Infinity Center, according to a news release.
The Stennis Space Center is where all rocket engines used in the space program are tested prior to being installed into spacecraft. The Infinity Science Center houses information concerning America’s space program. Special emphasis is placed on the careers of astronauts with Louisiana and Mississippi roots.
Civil Air Patrol's Ascension Parish Composite Squadron is commanded by Maj. Phillip Smith and is based at Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as assigned by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. The patrol's 57,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies, the release said.