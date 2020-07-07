Residents will learn about why the Ascension Parish School Board is asking for an extension of its 15.08 millage during public forums this month.
The School Board's tax extension to fund a $140 million bond issue for construction of a new high school and other projects is on the Aug. 15 ballot. The forums, which are divided by high school feeder system, began in March before the COVID-19 closures moved the election from May 9 to Aug. 15. Parents and employees from all schools plus the general public are encouraged to attend. For those who cannot or do not want to attend in person, a virtual meeting will also be held.
The proposed initiative includes a new high school in Prairieville, a major makeover of East Ascension High, upgrades at Gonzales Middle, turf surfacing at all five high school stadiums, upgraded classrooms and other improvements across the parish.
"In the last 10 years, enrollment in our schools has grown on an average of 375 students every year. Enrollment in our three east side high schools alone has increased by 1,566 students — that is the size of a new high school," said Ascension Parish public schools Superintendent David Alexander. "We are fortunate that our community has supported our efforts in the past to build new schools and expand existing facilities. The opening of a new primary school last year, and a new primary school and middle school this year will be critical to our ability to serve students in our buildings under the new guidelines this year. A new high school is no longer something that can be done in the future. The future is now."
Forms are set for:
- 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 14, at East Ascension High Cafetorium, 612 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales,
- 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, at St. Amant High Cafetorium, 2035 La. 431, St. Amant
- 6 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Dutchtown High Cafetorium, 13165 La. 73, Geismar
- 12 p.m., Monday, July 20, Virtual Meeting, register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5859118651967446539
Ascension Parish's dedicated millage for school construction has been in place for 40 years and is the school district's funding source to build new schools and renovate existing schools, according to a news release. By extending the existing 15.08 millage, Ascension Parish voters will enable the school system to implement $140 million in school improvements and construction projects at no increased rates to taxpayers, the release said.
Parents and interested residents attended the school system's first public meeting on the bond extension initiative on March 3 at Donaldsonville High School, prior to the COVID-19 school closures. The school board unanimously approved the bond initiative request at a November meeting seeking a May 9 election. The pandemic forced the postponement of the election to Aug. 15. Early voting will be held from July 25 through Aug. 3. Early voting is held at the courthouses in Donaldsonville and Gonzales as well as the Oak Grove Community Center.
For information about the school millage extension including a complete list of projects, visit apsb.org/2020bond.