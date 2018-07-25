The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on July 12-19:
July 12
Mitchell, Ashley: 29, 11070 Mead Road, Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, simple battery.
Haynes, Craig Clifton: 42, 2228 S. Burnside Drive, Lot 129, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, felony domestic abuse battery.
Marsh, Landon: 27, 3834 Kohns Road, Port Allen, failure to appear in court, state probation violation.
Smith, Jeremy: 24, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Prettelt, Kaleb J.: 33, 41083 Merritt Evans Road, Gonzales, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Stephens, Marshall R.: 39150 La. 929, Prairieville, bond revocation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts failure to appear in court.
Hudgens, Richard Keith: 39, 15236 Forest Oak Drive, Prairieville, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Templet, Sandy: 28, 13368 J.B. Templet Road, Gonzales, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Milbourn Jr., Steven Curtis: 37, 434 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Miller, Donald P.: 62, 37097 Cornerview Road, Geismar, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, parole violation.
July 13
Colbert IV, Henry Tyrell: 18, 11027 Stevenson Road, Geismar, turning movements and required signals, operating while intoxicated.
Himel, Judy A.: 49, 14269 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Bell, Eric: 31, 7622 Marquis St., New Orleans, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Munoz, Gerardo: 53, 12143 Colonial Oak, Gonzales, no motor vehicle insurance, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Nickens Jr., Ronald C.: 37, 16255 E. Ridgewood, Prairieville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test/prior offenses, operating while Intoxicated.
Fournet, Karie Ann: 46, 41036 Marchand Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Scott, Michael K.: 56, 1007 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders, failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Wilson, Delerious Demon: 23, 14212 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Eugene, Tristan:21, 42306 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, violations of registration provisions.
Alexander, Morgan L.: 27, 2891 Dunn St., Lake Charles, violations of protective orders.
July 14
Jordan, Maurice Xavier: 29, 18088 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Diggs, Johnny Lee: 37, 38276 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales, bond revocation, simple assault.
Pindexter, Shantel L.: 33, 5441 L.V. Road, Sorrento, failure to appear in court, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated, tail lamps.
Farrar, Triniti N.: 22, 209 E. Josephine St., Gonzales, two counts failure to appear in court, resisting a police officer with force or violence, simple assault.
Beltrain-Maldonado, Jose G.: 23, 47 Lakeview Drive, Stanton, Kentucky, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Betit, Josh T.: 28, 45169 Stringer Bridge Road, St. Amant, traffic control signals, operating while intoxicated.
Bennett, Justin Deon: 33, 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.
Doyle, Eric: 24, 406 Breaux Road, Lafayette, operating while intoxicated, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Lawless, Brian Ellis: 24, 43475 La. 931, Gonzales, two counts hit-and-run driving, failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, expired motor vehicle insurance, owner to secure registration, security required, operating while intoxicated.
Langer, Jeremiah Gene: 33, 23457 La. 22, Maurepas, failure to appear.
Hebert, Marcus: 43, 311 Roosevelt St., Gonzales, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Cruse, Michael L.; 59, 12160 Roddy Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, careless operation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Lee, Lawrence: 32, 7112 Moran Road, Gonzales, three counts failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple assault.
Guillory, Jason D.: 44, 16190 Springfield Road, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson, Justin Jude: 30, 37185 Anderson Road, Geismar, three counts violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property, felony domestic abuse battery.
Little, Hagan P.: 22, 810 Kathy Drive, Connelly Springs, North Carolina, misdemeanor theft.
Coco, Quinn: 27, 320 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
July 15
Brandon Sr., Michael: 28, 919 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Harris, Marc: 33, 708 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville, four counts failure to appear in court, security required, driver must be licensed, violations of registration provisions.
Kelly, Harold: 27, 1005 W. Worthy St., Gonzales, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Sheppard, Chanel Jenae: 25, 1621 S. Park Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Wells, Anna Jean: 36, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, Surety, failure to appear in court.
Vicknair, Walter Jacob: 35, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, felony theft, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, simple burglary/all others.
Bordelon, Dianne: 64, 170 Dewey Bernard Road, Mansura, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Cheong, Marcy L.: 29, 14199 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Tate, Katherine B.: 103 Woodland Drive, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, felony theft.
Hernandez-Urizar, Esteban Choc: 17, 10615 Airline Highway, Gonzales, no seat belt, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
July 16
Hedden, Neil Nathaniel: 38, 38105 Springwood Ave., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ball, David E.: 42, 31606 La. 15, Clayton, vehicle license required, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Grainger Jr., Richard Allen: 44, 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property.
Gonzales, Bryan: 48, 18487 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville, simple battery of persons with infirmities.
Brown, Leonard C.: 51, 227 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana.
Turner, Charles A.: 30, 118 Belle Point, Napoleonville, misdemeanor theft, simple criminal damage to property, simple burglary/all others.
Allen, Blake M.: 26, 13361 Bluff Road, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Ramsey, Mitchell Andre: 56, 3779 Eaton St., Baton Rouge, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Courtney, Eric: 46, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of heroin.
Quattrocchi, Donna Michael: 59, 14070 Deep Creek Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Quattrocchi, Michael Joseph: 54, 14070 Deep Creek Drive, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Washington, Christian: 27, 622 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Henry, Martha Denise: 39, 39317 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Landry, Clinton L.: 40, 39317 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, no motor vehicle insurance, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, operating vehicle while license is suspended, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous.
July 17
Gulledge, Mark Whittaker: 58, 16098 Bluff Road, 44, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Eugene, Tammen Matthew: 17, 42306 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Rousseau, Jeana: 22, 42245 Moody Dixon Road, 5, Prairieville, bond revocation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace/violent & tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Johnson, David Michael: 18, 17111 Marty Low Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Colar, Anthony Edward: 24, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, simple battery.
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 25, 1407 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, illegal possession of stolen things, vagrancy/frequents streets habitually at late hours.
Jacob, Vicki: 63, 14263 Bourque Road, Gonzales, felony issuing worthless check.
Jones, Travis: 20, 3099 Stewart Road, Donaldsonville, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, first degree murder/attempt, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Foster, Winston Rodney: 24, 3039 Mt. Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, state probation violation, aggravated criminal damage to property, assault by drive-by shooting, first degree murder/attempt, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Bowen, Charlotte S.: 54, 724 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Chenevert, Rusty: 41, 3495 Freneaux St., Livonia, illegal possession of stolen things, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary/all others.
Bassett, Porsche Michelle: 28, 15288 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, two counts failure to appear in court.
Bassett, Brittany Nicole: 27, 39214 La. 929, No. 2, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Wilson, Angelica: 45, 38483 Henry Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Pierce, Christopher Shawn: 48, 38483 Henry Road, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Jones, Debra: 64, 6810 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
July 18
Roddy, Preston James: 35, 14114 Ceazer Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Bracken, Ralph C.: 50, 14297 Whispering Oaks Drive, 21, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation.
Jones Jr., Dwight Gerald: 31, 4554 Alvin Dark Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation, operating while intoxicated, domestic abuse battery, reckless operation, simple criminal damage to property.
Lynch, Mathew James: 32, 39306 Country Drive, Prairieville, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kiernan, Tiffany: 47, 11177 La. 22, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Davis, Carl A.: 28, 1216 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Vargas, Antonio A.: 41, 41427 Carolyn K. Drive, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
LeBlanc, Jameka: 19, 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Norton, Brian: 59, 12166 Louis White Road, Geismar, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Rood, Lars M.: 69, 37113 White Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Kelly, Kamron K.: 36, 37602 La. 22, Darrow, misdemeanor access device fraud, two counts felony access device fraud, misdemeanor theft, forgery, felony identity theft.
Lanoux, Chase Craig: 30, 11183 E. Lanoux Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Watson, Michael Paul: 34, 40119 Ronda Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/violent & tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
Jones, James N.: 54, 9448 Split Log Road, St. Amant, two counts failure to appear in court.
July 19
Pino, Tyler David: 19, 41509 Buratt St., Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
LeBlanc, Nicole: 41, 13380 Gerald Gautreau Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps, operating while intoxicated.
Stevens, Christopher Ryan: 35, 12402 Ruth Road, Gonzales, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud, three counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, obscenity.
Poche, Justin: 25, 12997 Dove St., Maurepas, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.