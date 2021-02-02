National Beta members from Oak Grove Primary School are celebrating their recent participation in the Louisiana Virtual Leadership Summit.
They were announced as qualifiers in the Lead Out the Box, Rapid Response, Service Snapshot and Leadership Representative challenges.
Typically, National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for one to two day events, according to a news release. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation and collaboration skills.
While the Leadership Summit, originally planned to be in Lafayette, was canceled for in-person attendance due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19, members were able to work together to submit their challenges online and met virtually for interactive leadership trainings from Bill Cordes and Ted Weise. Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, during summer 2021.
“Our students worked hard to collaborate outside of school hours to create their submissions,” club sponsor Ashley Townsend said. “It speaks to the level of commitment exhibited by our students and their families during this unusual year, and I’m beyond proud of the way they represented our school and district.”
With more than 500,000 active members and 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally, National Beta has become the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit, educational youth organization. National Beta promotes the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students. National Junior Beta includes grades 4-8 and National Senior Beta includes grades nine to 12. Visit betaclub.org for more information.