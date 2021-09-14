As homeowners and business owners clean up after Hurricane Ida, Louisiana 811 shared safety reminders:
- When placing storm debris around servitudes, rights-of-ways, home or business areas, do not place items in front of, around or on top of known areas of buried and above-ground utilities. Specifically, any above-ground structures such as meters and pedestals that provide gas, power, communication or water capabilities.
- As storm debris collection continues, it is important for all utilities, both underground and overhead, to be identified in order to prevent personal injury.
- If digging is required for installation of temporary poles for electrical needs or if any other digging occurs, remember to “Call 811 Before You Dig” to prevent serious injury when digging near underground utility lines.
- Because of storm restoration efforts, some Louisiana 811 utility members are facing stretched resources, which may impact the response time to locate their underground infrastructure. Therefore, Louisiana 811 encourages the temporary postponement of all excavation and demolition projects that were planned prior to Hurricane Ida in hurricane-impacted areas.
- If you suspect damage of any kind to underground lines, contact your local utility. If there is damage to a gas line or dangerous/hazardous lines, call 911. A gas leak could be occurring if you smell the distinctive natural gas odor, hear a hissing or whistling sound near a gas line, or see dead vegetation or bubbles near a gas line. If this occurs, vacate the area immediately and call 911.
- Remember that underground utility line depth varies, and multiple utility lines may be in one common area. The risk of striking an underground utility line exists even when digging only a few inches. So call 811 before you dig.