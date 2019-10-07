The Louisiana State Police has identified the person killed in a head-on crash on LA Hwy 70 east of LA Hwy 3125 in Ascension Parish around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
James Elphage, 38, of Baton Rouge, died after his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with another vehicle heading the opposite direction, LSP said. It is unclear what caused Elphage to drift into the other lane.
Elphage was reportedly not wearing his seat belt. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The other driver, who was not named by LSP, was properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. She was also take to a nearby hospital for treatment.
LSP said impairment is unknown but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers. The crash is still under investigation.
At least three people were injured as a result of the crash, LSP said.