Garden grilling is on the menu this summer at White Oak Plantation & Farm, which is offering a summer seminar with Chef John Folse.
Grilling in the Garden begins at 1 p.m. July 29, with guests learning grilling techniques and recipes, sampling Louisiana-made beers and spirits, and tasting each demonstrated dish.
“It’s summer. And nothing is more synonymous with this time of year than grilling,” Folse said.
The seminar includes local culinary herbalist Sarah Liberta, director of education at White Oak, presenting an herb-of-the-month discussion. Casual Creations Patio & Fireplace will showcase barbecue pits, seasonings, sauces and grilling accessories, a news release said, with items available for purchase or order. All guests will receive a Grilling in the Garden booklet of recipes and receive herb seeds to plant in their own backyard.
Cost is $50 per person before tax and gratuity. To reserve seats, call White Oak Plantation at (225) 751-1882 or register on eventbrite.com.