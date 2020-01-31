GONZALES — More than 800 customers in Gonzales are without power Friday morning, including two area public schools.

Entergy's outage map shows outages along S. Burnside Ave between Airline and I-10.

Gonzales Middle School and East Ascension High School are affected by the power outage, according to the Ascension Parish School Board.

Gonzales Middle & @EA_High_School are experiencing power outages that are impacting areas in the City of Gonzales. Everyone is safe & school is proceeding with modifications.



We expect the power issues to be resolved shortly & plan to proceed with a normal day at both schools. — Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) January 31, 2020

"Everyone is safe and school is proceeding with modifications," the school board said.

Jackie Tisdell, parish schools spokeswoman, added about 10 a.m. that power was intermittent but expected to be restored soon.

She said students and teachers are "still proceeding with classes."

Entergy has not said what caused the outage.

The outage is the second disruption for East Ascension High this week and the third for the parish school system overall.

A gas leak stemming from a broken gas line forced the evacuation of all students and staff on campus Thursday morning.

Classes were canceled Tuesday at Lake Elementary School in the St. Amant area after a fire Monday night heavily damaged one of the classrooms.

