On Dec. 15, Gonzales officials gathered to break ground on the construction of the Price LeBlanc PACE Center.
The building, designed by Domain Architecture, is located in the Heritage Crossing Development at La. 44 and La. 30.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux said, “PACE will drive economic development and enhance the quality of life for our community. This modern facility is specifically designed for expos and event hosting."
The center will accommodate cultural and performing arts events, indoor concerts, exhibits, conferences, banquets and balls and many other events.