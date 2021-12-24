asc pace.jpg

Gathering at the location of the new Gonzales PACE Center are, front row from left, Ingrid Williams, Domain Architecture; Councilman Harold Stewart; Jackie Bauman, city of Gonzales; Ronnie J. Daigle; Mayor Barney Arceneaux; Councilman Tim Riley; Mark Maher, McKim & Creed Engineering; Michael Buturla, Domain Architecture; and back row, Councilman Johnny Berthelot; Sit Wong, Domain Architecture; Scot Byrd, city of Gonzales; and Clay Stafford.

 Provided photo by Brandon Davis

On Dec. 15, Gonzales officials gathered to break ground on the construction of the Price LeBlanc PACE Center.

The building, designed by Domain Architecture, is located in the Heritage Crossing Development at La. 44 and La. 30.

Mayor Barney Arceneaux said, “PACE will drive economic development and enhance the quality of life for our community. This modern facility is specifically designed for expos and event hosting."

The center will accommodate cultural and performing arts events, indoor concerts, exhibits, conferences, banquets and balls and many other events.

