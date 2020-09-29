The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 17-24:
Sept. 17
Telfair, Martell Michael: 1002 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 36; parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons (felony), telephone communications/ improper language/ harassment
Arias, Robert Anthony: 41062 Chick Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 30; second degree battery
Banks, Troy Tremaine: 33655 Boudreaux St, White Castle; Age: 44; parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), operating vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate
Debate, Randi: 34290 Cane Market Road, Walker; Age: 35; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Caruso, Cayden A.: 15230 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; Age: 27; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), theft of a firearm
Labostrie III, Ervin Alcee : 18055 Forest Hills Drive, Prairieville; Age: 28; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second degree murder/attempt
Scioneaux, Joshua: 1118 W. La. 30, Gonzales; Age: 31; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 18
Cheong, Marcy L.: 38565 Charleston Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary (all others)
Berzas, Michael: 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville; Age: 49; failure to appear-bench warrant, state probation violation, failure to appear-bench warrant
Diez, Jordan: 37113 White Road No. 20, Prairieville; Age: 25; state probation violation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Johnson, Jeffery A.: II, 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 19
Kennard, Ravon Ashton: 5202 Brightside View, Baton Rouge; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant
Lambert, Yolanda Sue: 17381 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Williams, Barry: 813 North 44th St., Baton Rouge; Age: 43; domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Miles, Tameka Marie: 11297 Spellman Road, Geismar; Age: 36; careless operation, driver must be licensed, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, operating while intoxicated-first
Washington, Joshua Shain: 414 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; bond revocation, theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies
Cooper, Camron: 8164 Kingview St., St. James; Age: 20; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams (misdemeanor), theft less than $1,000
Williams, Jaylin: 103 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; security required, owner to secure registration, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Moran, Caleb Paul: 17325 Penn Blvd., Prairieville; Age: 31; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, failure to appear-bench warrant
Myers, Alaina Kathryn: 14419 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant; Age: 28; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin, possession of marijuana
Allen, Darvelle Jamal: 139 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; bond revocation, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana-third or more, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended
Sept. 20
Gieger, Grady: 18013 Wilkes Drive, Prairieville; Age: 27; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Leblanc, Kedrick M.: 5600 Morris St., Carville; Age: 37; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 21
Guidry, Rachel Alexandra: 210 S. Pleasant Ave., Gonzales; Age: 29; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Fort, Keith C.: 10511 Boudreaux Road, Gonzales; Age: 27; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville; Age: 67; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000
Moore, Sheena Marie: 40466 Thais Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Salvant, Quincy: 100 Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; bond revocation, violations of protective orders, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, domestic abuse battery; strangulation
Bringier, Jyrah Jamard: 128 First St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; bond revocation, keeping a disorderly place, disorderly house, letting a disorderly place, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Ealem, Murphy Charles: 905.5 E. McGinnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 25; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, disorderly house, keeping a disorderly place, letting a disorderly place, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Cambre, Alex James: 36118 Ridge Road No. 8, Prairieville; Age: 28; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery
Barnes, Nicole Singh: 18331 Crows Nest Drive, Prairieville; Age: 35; obscenity, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, theft less than $1,000, operating while intoxicated-first
Bureau, Jessica L.: 38466 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 32; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, failure to appear-bench warrant
Ealem, Charles Murphy: 905 1/2 McGinnis St., Donaldsonville; Age: 51; disorderly house, letting a disorderly place, keeping a disorderly place, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Kilgore, Sarah C.: 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; Age: 37; violations of protective orders
Ellsworth, Nicholas M.: 1030 E. Palmview St., Gonzales; Age: 34; violations of protective orders
Rush, James Matthew: 32220 Stewart Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 29; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, simple burglary (vehicle), theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Sept. 22
Mealey, Eric: 330½ Lumber St., Natchez, Mississippi; Age: 20; view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, traffic-control signals, stop signs and yield signs, driver must be licensed, tail lamps, headlamps on motor vehicles-motorcycles and motordriven cycles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer, sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (vehicle)
Rome, Treveon D'evonte: 5612 Brightside View Drive No. 4, Baton Rouge; Age: 22; sale/distribution/or possession of legend drug without prescription, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary (vehicle), simple burglary (vehicle)
Santos Carballo, Olvin Obeniel: 15095 Meadow Lane, Prairieville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, owner to secure registration, driver must be licensed, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, traffic-control signals, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Boyd Jr., Harry L.: 45080 Huntington Drive, St. Amant; Age: 39; surety, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, reckless operation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated assault with a firearm
Richardson, Sean Matthew: 18577 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 31; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Reyes, Anthony Benjamin: 627 W. Jeansonne St., Gonzales; Age: 29; five counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, violations of protective orders, failure to appear-bench warrant
Sept. 23
Maldonado-Serrano, Jessica: 1428 Utah Beach Drive, Bridge City; Age: 41; blocking of private driveways, highways and department rights of way, penalties, operating while intoxicated-third
Lang, Daniel L.: 7350 Vincent Road, Denham Springs; Age: 44; operating vehicle while license is suspended, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Ard, Destiny Nicole: 62590 Carl Ard Road, Angie; Age: 22; theft less than $1,000
Jointer, Percy Darnell: 6134 Waterford Lane, Sorrento; Age: 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Cheshire, Scot Kevin: 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; failure to appear-bench warrant, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, three counts violations of protective orders
Perry, Melissa: 14212 JD Broussard Road, Gonzales; Age: 41; simple burglary (all others)
Sept. 24
Griesbeck, Mathew H.: 2688 Picket Road, Shallotte, North Carolina; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Cox, Gary Micheal: 1120 Creole St., Belle Rose; Age: 25; bond revocation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam)
Holmes, Brandon Rashad: 4014 Cape Hatteras Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 28; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams (misdemeanor), security required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, violations of registration provisions