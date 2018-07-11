Children received a leg up in education while attending Community Sisterhood’s third STEM Camp, held June 4-8 at First Pilgrim Calvary Baptist Church in Geismar.
The five-day camp featured six state-certified teachers helping campers in kindergarten through eighth grade with critical thinking skills and cooperative learning in teams. Using what they learned, campers completed various projects such as mixing components to make slime and learned the concepts behind how solar ovens work and building hydraulic lifts on boxes.
STEM Camp received support from Monsanto Plant of Luling and in partnership with Just One Word Inc., a Baton Rouge-based nonprofit organization.
Community Sisterhood will host several more STEM programs in Ascension Parish and surrounding parishes throughout the year. For more information, visit twitter.com/communitysister or facebook.com/communitysisterhood or email communitysisterhood@cox.net.