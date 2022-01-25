On Jan. 11, students from St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle schools took a field trip to the Gonzales City Hall to meet with Mayor Barney Arceneaux.
The students questioned the mayor about his responsibilities. When asked what his favorite part of the job was. Arceneaux replied, “Meeting people and helping them with their problems.”
He emphasized to them that they were a part of an institution that has provided an excellent Catholic education in this area for over 60 years. After a brief tour of his office, Arceneaux signed the proclamation designating of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, as Catholic Schools Week in the city.
This year’s theme for Catholic Schools Week is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” During this week, students participate in a variety of activities to celebrate their faith, praise their academic excellence and share their commitment of service to others.
Students also will be invited to participate in a weekend Mass in their home church parish designated to recognizing all Catholic school students.