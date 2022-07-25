Editor's note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights.
Robert Kent has been playing football since he was very young and he plans to continue to play the game he loves for a long time.
“I have started for my first three years, love the game. I will play running back and linebacker this season. Our team plays with so much heart, we (teammates) just want to play football and have fun,” said Kent.
Kent is an exceptional basketball player as well and his coach knows how important he is to the team. “Robert has been a gamer ever since he picked up a football as an infant, football really comes natural to him,” said coach Brian Richardson.
Donaldsonville started 4-0 last season before entering district play. The Tigers then lost four straight before the playoffs, they rebounded with an opening round playoff victory over Patterson High before falling to Church Point.
The Tigers lost 17 seniors from that team and will need some younger players to step up. “We will have some new starters this season, our summer workouts have been good. We start with a 30-minute skill development and weight training. We have a tradition here to run 28-110s (sprints) at the end of summer, we prepare for that every workout,” said Kent.
Kent's nickname is “Superman” because of his play and his last name, Kent has some lofty goals entering this season. “I would like to rush for at least 1,700 yards this season and lead the team in tackles for the third year in a row. Having my name next the MVP award would be a good milestone as I finish my football career at DHS,” Kent said.
Continuing to play football after high school seems to be in the cards for Kent as schools have taken notice. “My offers so far are from Southern, Nicholls, Grambling, Southeastern and Northwestern. Those are all quality schools," Kent said.
Kent has received numerous awards at DHS including all-district running back and linebacker, he also has selected first team all-parish on both sides of the ball. Football is a game of ups and downs; Kent has learned how to handle adversity.
“If your team is having a bad game, stay positive and away from the negativity. If you show the same poor attitude, it could bring the entire team down, this could lead to some people not caring about the sport. I try to encourage my teammates, this will lead to better team chemistry,” Kent said.
Kent understands how much of a sacrifice his family has made for him to play the game he loves. “I want to thank God and my family for leading me. My mother is my biggest supporter. My coaches have challenged me to be a better player and person. A personal shoutout to Darell Honara Sr., he has really pushed me to get better,” he said.
In less than a year, Kent will leave the Tiger campus and he hopes people will remember him for more than just sports. “I think people will remember me for the smile on my face, the way I play the game with passion. One more thing, this season will be one to remember, leading the way will be Robert 'Clark' Kent,” he said.