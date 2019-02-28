DONALDSONVILLE - Three men were arrested Thursday, accused of being involved in shootings at a Donaldsonville rap party on Feb. 16 that ended with three people being injured, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Approximately 250 people were gathered at a rap party at a dance studio on La. 1 South in Donaldsonville on Feb. 16, when a fight broke out and multiple shots were fired from different directions. Deputies were already on the scene for crowd control.
Three people were injured by the gunfire, the Sheriff's Office said.
Arrested Thursday and booked into the Ascension Parish jail were:
- Donald Scott Jr., 20, of Convent, on a count of obstruction of justice. Bail was set at $20,000.
- Tyreik Melancon, 21, of Gonzales, on a count of disturbing the peace, four counts of principal to illegal use of weapons and assault by drive-by shooting. Bail had not yet been set as of Thursday afternoon.
- Darrel Morris, 18, of Convent, on a count of disturbing the peace, two counts illegal use of a weapon, two counts of illegal use of a weapon on a highway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault by drive-by shooting. Bail was set at $340,000.