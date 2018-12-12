BASF has hired five process technology students as interns to gain experience working alongside process operators at its Geismar manufacturing facility.
The students, each enrolled in 2-year PTEC degree programs at local community colleges, will complete an operator "experience checklist" that includes tasks on a typical shift of 12-hour days and nights.
BASF's PTEC internship program is part of the company's larger workforce development strategy to develop local talent for hiring needs. After completing the program and earning the PTEC degree, the students will have an opportunity to apply for permanent, full-time operator positions.