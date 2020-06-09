Marvin Gros Sr., described by his friends and family as a man of faith who was committed to helping others, died May 30 due to lingering cardiovascular conditions.
He leaves a wife, Myra, and three children, Marvin Jr., Aaron and Casey. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Chad Nichols.
His accomplishments are lengthy, but they all point back to one thing … his passion for helping others. Gros, 71, of Donaldsonville, was involved in the Donaldsonville Chamber of Commerce, Ducks Unlimited, St. Joseph Society, Knights of Columbus and Rotary Club, holding offices in all these organizations.
“Marvin’s death was a shock to me. Our community lost a great servant who was dedicated to so many organizations, his church, our local schools and any family that needed help. Fundraising was his calling. He will be missed by all that loved and respected him,” said Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan.
Gros is remembered as someone who respected everyone and worked to find solutions to problems.
“Marvin was a loving dad and family man. He will always be in my heart. He did so much for this community with his fundraising efforts. He will be missed by my family and I,” said business owner and friend Jeff Henry.
Gros learned the importance of hard work and helping others through the family seafood business run by his father, who died in 1969. Gros knew he had to put his dreams on hold to run the family business. He began his insurance career in 1971 to support his growing family. He worked full time while working on a college degree. Ultimately, he choose his path as an attorney in 1990, graduating second in his class from Southern University.
During the past 30 years, he has helped raise money for Ascension Catholic Church, Ascension Catholic Diocesan Regional School, Knights of Columbus, Ducks Unlimited and people that needed financial help.
“Mr. Marvin’s’ passing has deeply saddened me. Ascension Catholic will forever be grateful to his devotion and love to his alma mater. I know his commitment and passion will never be forgotten. He left our school and community a legacy of unconditional love, always doing for others in need. My hope is that we can follow in his footsteps to be kind and giving,” said Ascension Catholic administrator Sandy Pizzolato.
Gros' Catholic faith was his foundation. He attended daily Mass and followed his father's example by supporting school and church projects, including “Cool the Church,” “Paint the Church” and Ascension Catholics Seafood Extravaganza. His love of sports and outdoor activities allowed him to share experiences with family and friends.
“My dad had a big heart, was a selfless man that loved to see positive outcomes. He loved all of us so much. His spirit will live through us and all that he helped. It makes me happy to hear from others how he helped or influenced them," said Marvin Gros Jr.
Gros was honored as Ascension Catholic Alumnus of the Year, Rotarian of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Attorney/Counselor of the United States Supreme Court.
A private Mass was planned.