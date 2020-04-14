The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail April 2-9:
April 2
Green, Levell: 29, 9311 Water Tower Lane, Convent; reckless operation, domestic abuse aggravated assault
April 3
Lavigne, Darryl Jude: 53, 44339 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; disturbing the peace/simple assault, entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Porter, Devontreal: 25, 43109 Pointside Ave., Prairieville; battery of a dating partner
McAllister, William Dale: 63, 37313 La. 74, Geismar; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, failure to appear/bench warrant, entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
April 4
Schnyder, Donshall R: 26, 503 E. Verna St., Gonzales; operating while intoxicated, first (misdemeanor)
Jones, Marlene: 51, 407 Houmas St. B, Donaldsonville; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Lumar, Reginald L: 55, 407 Houmas St. B, Donaldsonville; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), violations of protective orders, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Boutain, Travis: 40, 6035 La. 308, Paincourtville; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer (misdemeanor), battery of emergency room personnel or a healthcare provider (misdemeanor), simple battery
April 5
Byrd-McCarthy, Ashley Danielle: 32, 2703 S. Remy Robert Ave., Gonzales; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery; second offense (felony), simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor)
April 6
McCormick, Michael: 51, 40491 Barden Road, Gonzales; aggravated criminal damage to property, cruelty to animals/simple (misdemeanor), disturbing the peace/drunkenness, domestic abuse aggravated assault, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Lewis, Johnnie: 45, 15611 Woodmoss Drive, Baton Rouge; battery of a dating partner
April 7
Nabor, Tommy Jr.: 55, 44584 Braud St., Sorrento; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Trufant, Kenneth J: 73, 225 S. Oleana Drive, Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), no motor vehicle insurance, failure to appear-bench warrant
Straub, Clayton Lane: 18, 9471 La. 941, Gonzales; simple burglary (vehicle)
April 8
Gomez, Marcus Devon: 34, 182 N.W. 12th St., Reserve; home invasion (damage to property), battery of a dating partner
Session, Jeuane: 48, 41053 Talonwood Drive, Gonzales; domestic abuse battery, second-degree murder/attempt
April 9
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 37, 3038 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons (felony)