An exhibit that tells the story of the GU272, a group of enslaved people purchased and trafficked by the Jesuits of Georgetown University in Maryland to Dr. Jesse Batey and Henry S. Johnson, sugar cane planters in Louisiana, will open June 18 with a reception at Episcopal Church of Ascension.
The church was selected as the location for this exhibit because the church was co-founded by Gov. Henry S. Johnson, who practiced law and lived in Donaldsonville.
Art is included in the timeline of this American history, thanks to the commissioned images created by Louisiana artist Malaika Favorite and the sculpture donated by a Connecticut artist, Linda Vauters, a news release said.
The exhibit’s virtual component provides links to more detailed information and documents in the Georgetown Slavery Archives. The on-site exhibit was curated by Kathe Hambrick with the assistance of GU272 historian and genealogist Karran Royal.
A series of genealogy workshops were conducted to educate the public and descendants about the GU272 of Ascension Parish.
This project was funded by a grant to the River Road African American Museum from the Social Science Research Council.
Registration for the opening reception required. For more information call Hambrick at (225) 206-1225.