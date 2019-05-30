A priest who had served a Donaldsonville Catholic church for several years and was currently serving a church in the Houston area, was arrested in Texas Wednesday on a count of felony theft, following an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and an indictment by an Ascension grand jury this month.
Father Desmond Ohankwere, a priest of the Missionary Society of St. Paul, had served the St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic in Donaldsonville for several years, before being reassigned in August 2018 to a church in the Houston area, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said Thursday.
Webre said that early this year, the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, which had overseen Ohankwere's placement in Donaldsonville, and, as the sheriff understands, had conducted its own audit at St. Catherine, contacted the Sheriff's Office, concerned about the possibility of missing funds from the Donaldsonville church.
Webre said that, through bank records, subpoenas and interviews with church officials, detectives uncovered enough evidence in early May to go to the Ascension Parish District Attorney's office and bring the case to a grand jury.
On May 20, the grand jury returned a bill of indictment of felony theft over $25,000 against Ohankwere, Sheriff Webre said.
That figure could be as high as $89,000, Webre said.
"Our initial investigation supports the facts that he was using church funds to additionally pay himself and for personal expenses," Webre said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Ohankwere, who was arrested in Texas on Wednesday by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy and is the county jail, Webre said.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is waiting to hear if Okankwere will waive or fight extradition. If the priest waives extradition, he would be brought to the Ascension Parish jail some time next week, Webre said.