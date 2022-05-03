The Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the Ascension Parish Assessor’s Office by the Government Finance Officers of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report.
The CAFR is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, a news release said.
“I think transparency and trust are vital to a successful government office," Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley said. "As a public official, my office will always have an open-door policy and be forthcoming with information about this office.”
Smiley has long regarded the trust and respect of his constituency as the measure of his success as a public servant, the news release said. "In doing so, he has submitted a comprehensive financial report to the GFOA throughout his tenure as Assessor, exemplifying stewardship and transparency," the news release said.
The CAFR is judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program which include demonstrating a spirit of full disclosure and accountability, the release said.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professions with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.