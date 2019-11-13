Visitors to the Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Destrehan and LaPlace offices of Choice Title who drop off nonperishable food bank donations by Nov. 20 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Rouses gift card.
The drawing for the Baton Rouge and Prairieville locations will be Nov. 21, and the drawing for the LaPlace and Destrehan locations will be Nov. 22. Choice Title is at 4600 Sherwood Commons Blvd., Suite 104, Baton Rouge; and at 17531 Old Jefferson Highway, Suite A, Prairieville.
One food item qualifies a participant for one ticket in the drawing. There is no limit to how many items can be dropped off by one participant, or how many times the participant can be entered into the drawing.