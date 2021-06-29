Michelle’s Magical Poodles coming to libraries
Learn the secrets of teaching a dog to jump through a hoop, fetch and retrieve, dance and more. Michelle and Her Magical Poodles present an entertaining and educational experience learning all about dogs. Ascension Parish Library, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Veterans Memorial Park present the program that teaches the history of dogs, animal awareness and safety, and the importance of service dogs. And be sure to stick around after the show for a hands-on meet and greet with the animals.
Michelle’s Magical Poodles will perform two outdoor shows: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; and 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Veterans Memorial Park, on South Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Parking will be available at the Gonzales library location.
Michelle’s Magical Poodles will perform four indoor shows: 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at at Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location; and 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Ascension Parish Library’s Dutchtown location. For these indoor shows, registration is required. Space is limited and masks are recommended. To register, call the library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or the library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Visit our website at myAPL.org for more information.
Sell Online with eCommerce Tools
Learn how to list your products for free with Google My Business and Merchant Center. In this Grow with Google virtual workshop at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, a Google-supported trainer will show you how you can sell on your website using an eCommerce store built with Shopify and learn more helpful tools to stand out online, such as Local Opportunity Finder and Grow My Store.
Advance registration is required. Register online by visiting myAPL.org and clicking on Business Resource Center, found under Services in the navigation bar, then click on the Grow with Google banner. Once registered, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the webinar, hosted on GoToWebinar. For further assistance, call Ascension Parish Library at (225) 647-3955.
Sell Online with eCommerce Tools is being sponsored by Ascension Parish Library and co-sponsored by a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills grant through the Grow with Google Partner Program and the Public Library Association. Ascension Parish Library is a Bronze partner with the Grow with Google Partner Program. This program helps organizations host trainings for local business owners on how to use digital tools to be successful online and ensures that the opportunities created by technology are available to everyone.
Library offers summer crafts
Summer is flying by and barbecue season is in full swing. Whether it’s the Fourth of July, Labor Day, or just a great day with friends, picnic coasters are perfect for entertaining. Beginning Tuesday, July 13, stop by any of Ascension Parish Library’s four locations to pick up a packet of all the supplies you will need to crochet a patriotic square coaster. Visit youtube.com/myAPLibrary for a prerecorded demonstration video with step-by-step instructions using the single crochet stitch. Designed for adults ages 18 and older. Available while supplies last. For more information, call the library or visit us online at myAPL.org.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Recycle in 2021
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road in Gonzales. Operating hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.