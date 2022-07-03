Louisiana Tech University has announced the students on its spring quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Ascension
Geismar: Kaitlyn Marie Cook*, Titus Edward Riggins*, Rebekah E. Sayes
Gonzales: Ryan P. Downie, Ethan Joseph Millet, Litzy Morales*, Tamara Anne Ozol*, Calvin A. Rhines, Beau Romero, Gavin Michael Soniat*, Jacob Michael Stein*, Tre' Anthony Ventress
Prairieville: Avery Alana Anderson, Elizabeth Claire Barton, Madison S. Beam*, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Rylan Walker Coe*, Jarrett Ryan Eues, Jesse F. Garon, Kylie Elyse Gomez, Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Noah Matthew Laughlin, Jacob A. Marks, William Paul Miguez, Lillian Mai Nguyen, Jacob Paul Smart
St. Amant: Brady Lane Duplessis*, Seth R. Hillegass*, Madison Michelle James, Kinslei Marie Scroggs*
East Baton Rouge
Baker: Joshua Noel Harold*, Anthony Montral Palmer*, Amelia P. Ross, Dylan Christopher Weaver
Greenwell Springs: Raven A. Alexander*, Donald Maxwell Bryant, Claire B. Courtney*, Steven Joseph Vince*
Zachary: Thai R. Alex*, Ava G. Baudouin, Andrew B. Bennett, Ethan Cain Dunning, Brogan Lane Gibbon, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Caleb M. Holstein*, Abigail P. Huffstatler, Amanda Blayre Madison, Matthew Allen Mahan*, Machaela C. Neal, Elizabeth Madelyn Norred, Julie Hartley Odom*, Daniel Prado, Morgan G. Rathcke*, Parker Wellsley Robertson*, Emily Grace Strahan, Michael Andre Stubblefield II, Alexander Christian Thompson*, Daelyn Elise Weaver, Alyssa Lillian Wittig
East Feliciana
Clinton: Garrett Lawson Cook, Alexander M. Jose
Jackson: Cameron M. Womack
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Chandler Thomas Achord, Elizabeth J. Alberty*, Wyatt S. Barbe, Jacob Josef Barbosa* Joseph Mark Broussard*, Calla May Bunting, Camille T. Burns, James O. Clyde*, Emma C. Daniel*, Reagan Elizabeth Edwards*, Richard Reed Edwards*, Kathryn Anne Eschete, Palmer J. Lamartiniere*, Margaret Anne Lott*, Luke D. McMillan*
Livingston
Albany: Macy Francis Thibodeaux
Denham Springs: Dayne Logan Armstrong*, Claire Elise Aydell, Cora Lucille Bonewitz, Jeffree Shain Chapa, Gabriel T. Collier*, Brooke Leslie Daniel*, Meagan Tyler Ezell, Adam Peter Giarrusso*, Benjamin Walker Haley*, Brittany Hetrick*, Kaylee Nichole Hibbard, Preston Michael Holwager, Logan Joseph Pertuis, Lawson Thomas Peters, Korie P. Peyton, Navy Bryant Tedder*
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton, Hope C. Bankston*, Skylar Ann Kobitz*
Maurepas: Rose Camille Emery*
Springfield: Brandon Oubre*
Walker: Catherine Janie Douglas, Nicholas T. Duncan*, Sydni P. Seighman*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Cayla E. Leto*, Kaleigh Brianne Powell*
Hammond: Brendan Charles Alack, Emma Grace Broadwater, Charles Austin Durand, Mayson E. Foster*, Timothy C. Huhn*, Camille Howington Jordan*
Independence: David Michael Dreher*
Loranger: Coy David Disher
Ponchatoula: Joshua Gregory Leo Authement, Thomas Patrick Casey, Leilani M. Celestine, Brennan James Currier, Andrew David Falcon*, Clarissa Keegan Haik, Zachery Ryan Hoover, Joseph Andrew Pellittieri, Katherine Lane Thompson
Robert: Brandon Joseph Clouatre
Tickfaw: Connor Matthew Rushing*