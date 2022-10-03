In September, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, in partnership with Shell, held the 14th annual Louisiana’s Energize Your Destiny career and education forum at River Parishes Community College's Reserve Campus.
Other participating schools included Baton Rouge Community College, Delgado Community College, Fletcher Technical Community College, Nunez Community College and the University of Holy Cross.
This annual STEM-focused forum is designed to elevate women in the energy sector, educate them about career and education options, and encourage them to “take charge of their future,” a news release said. The forum aims to empower participants during panel discussions, with diverse workforce perspectives from employers, and with inspirational messages on increasing personal ownership during professional development workshops.
“Each year, I am reenergized by our students, who are identifying transformational career and education choices and taking charge and ownership of their destinies. It has been an honor to lead this initiative since 2017, when the LCTCS transitioned, as host,” said Alison Bordelon, system director of industry aligned career pathways.
Each year, the forum provides a platform, convening high school and college students, parents, career counselors, military veterans and community members statewide. It highlights the broad offerings of industry aligned programs and services the system's institutions provide, and the sustainable career opportunities offered by industry partners. This year, an additional panel discussion was added, prioritizing personal well-being for work-life balance as well as maintaining safety in the workplace.
The forum is offered in connection with other Shell STEM-focused initiatives, such as Shell’s Energy Venture Camp.