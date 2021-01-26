The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Jan. 14-21:
Jan. 14
Johnson, Kenneth: 41208 New Orleans Drive, Sorrento; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery
Wheat, Caleb R.: 10504 La. 22, St. Amant; Age: 35; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (amphetamine), operating vehicle while license is suspended, no seat belt
Triola, Devyn Jerard: 13431 Bayou Grand Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 22; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Mealey, Eric: 11580 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 20; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice/burglary, theft of a firearm, simple burglary
Dalton, Jenna: 22830 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine; Age: 36; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000
Bedgood, Stephanie Vermel: 40357 Abby James Road, Prairieville; Age: 38; surety, five counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Broden III, Henry: 102 Laura St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Sims, Jontrelle Are: 116 Oak Ridge Ave. B, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Campbell, Jarian Edward: 726 W. 10th St., Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Harding, Christian: 100 Shonte Way, Donaldsonville; Age: 24; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
White, Latyrion Vonkeise: 8481 Governor Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 29; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary
Jackson, Terrence Jermaine: 3325 Yorkfield Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; extortion, cyberstalking
Scarbrough, Billy: 8386 Oak St., Sorrento; Age: 57; aggravated second-degree battery, armed robbery
Jan. 15
Ayala, Jose D.: 15190 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville; Age: 19; signal lamps and signal devices, driving on roadway laned for traffic, underage operating while intoxicated
Delatte, Alix Renee: 17140 La. 44, Lot 7, Prairieville; Age: 28; state probation violation, no motor vehicle insurance, expired driver’s license, vehicle license required, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Landry, Jared: 8255 1.5 Mill St., St. James; Age: 34; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, careless operation (with accident), driver must be licensed, obstruction public passage, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer by violence/resistance/or opposition, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
Roberson Jr., Phillip: 41146 Rhea St., Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, theft of a firearm, theft less than $1,000, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, resisting an officer, violations of protective orders
Bourgeois, Sakina: 5162 St. Anthony St., Apt. B, New Orleans; Age: 31; child passenger restraint system, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Delmore, Darrick Tyrone: 39077 Pirogue Ave., Gonzales; Age: 42; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, stop signs and yield signs, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offense
Lozano, Jenaro: 39255 Tommy Moore Road, Gonzales; Age: 44; resisting an officer, interfering with emergency communication, child passenger restraint system
Brooks, Charles: 8734 Metairie Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 67; proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine)
Albert Jr., Junius: 2813 Concordia Drive, Laplace; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession of marijuana, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment
Lawrence, Trevon Jammal: 209 Pierre St., Plattenville; Age: 24; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Jan. 16
Bamber, Belle Marie: 1217 W. 18th Ave., Covington; Age: 24; first-degree murder principals, second-degree murder/during crime, aggravated burglary with weapon
Nisbett, James: 2701 Southwest 55th Ave., West Park, Florida; Age: 31; possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Gros, Seth Joseph: 43300 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 21; maximum speed limit, no passing zone, reckless operation
Southerland, Kurt M.: 1401 Mckinley Alley, Donaldsonville; Age: 44; domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, domestic abuse battery
Sasich, Whitney Paige: 18610 Manchac Highlands Drive, Prairieville; Age: 27; battery of a police officer, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace / drunkenness
Jan. 17
Trosclair, Willis J.: 66320 Stampley Drive, Plaquemine; Age: 39; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Claiborne, Alexis Ramond: 2212 S. Robert Ave., Gonzales; Age: 41; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Watson, Devin: 2433 E. Sunny Meade Drive, Harvey; Age: 29; illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault with a firearm
Jan. 18
Hidalgo, Isaac A.: 17036 Blue Ridge, Prairieville; Age: 18; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Guichard, Michael: 19505 Cape Hart Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 50; maximum speed limit, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Braud, Devin: 17387 La. 933, Prairieville; Age: 26; parole violation, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, flight from an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Horne, Festus Lane: 17329 Lake St., Prairieville; Age: 40; probation violation parish, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no seat belt, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Jan. 19
Dominguez, Noel Enrique: 4804 Calliope St. B, New Orleans; Age: 37; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, maximum speed limit
Alsay, Paul J.: 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville; Age: 57; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated assault
Smith III, Edward Oscar: 41356 Cemetery Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
Taylor, Durwin: 3103 Ceasar Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 32; battery of a dating partner-minor burn, simple assault
Tibbetts, Brandon: 691 Dale Drive, Slidell; Age: 31; first-degree murder/attempt, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated burglary-with weapon, second-degree murder/during crime
Madere, Trent Anthony: 40113 Champion Tif Drive, Gonzales; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery-third domestic abuse aggravated assault
Guillot, Larry A.: 43480 Elwin Duhe Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Cruz, Jose Hernandez: 209 W. Joseph St, Gonzales; Age: 34; criminal trespass/all other theft less than $1,000
Jan. 20
Wilson, Joseph, 3162 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 53; battery of a dating partner
Francis, April: 800 Riverview Complex 102C, Donaldsonville; Age: 39; battery of a dating partner
Weaver, Destiny L.: 39124 West Lane, Prairieville; Age: 22; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000
Quinlan, James: 20039 Oakcrest Lane, Hammond; Age: 45; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Williams, Dylan: 805 W. Wellington St., Gonzales; Age: 22; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Adams III, Calvin Joseph: 9335 Watertower St., Convent; Age: 20; interfering with a law enforcement investigation, resisting an officer
Wright III, Michael Lynn: 313 Rue Ciel, Carencro; Age: 23; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Porter Jr., Tony: 2525 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; hold for other agency, failure to appear-bench warrant, illegal carrying of weapons
Jones, Darius: 39261 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; sexual battery
Jan. 21
Williams, Wilson, 306 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 412 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 31; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, simple battery of persons with infirmities, violations of protective orders, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling