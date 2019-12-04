Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 12-15:
CIVIL SUITS
William Bryant Bradford v. Tutorship.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Cynthia Langhoff, promissory note.
First Security Bank v. Theophilus McIlwain, executory judgment.
Synchrony Bank v. Christy Hebert, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Debra Jones, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kendra Verner, open account.
Absolute Resolutions Investment LLC and First National Bank of Omaha v. Kayla McBride, open account.
Chelsea McGraw v. Sellers 3 LLC dba Ralph Sellers Chrysler, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Damitira Wright, open account.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Lonny Rabalais, promissory note.
Erin E. Obo Baker v. Government Employees Insurance Co. and Haley N. Contine, damages.
Mobile Mini Inc v. Kalisha Deslatte, open account.
Erica Million v. Ruth Braud and Metropolitan Property Insurance Co, damages.
Conn Appliances Inc. dba Conns v. Kevin E. Pullig, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Lilly Galis, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Phoebe Sapp, open account.
John E. Deville v. Geico Casualty Co. and Christina Cisneros, damages.
Ahlam J. Samara v. Geico Insurance State Farm Mutual and Cameron Young, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Stacy W. Boyd, open account.
Jackson Jenkins v. Carline Management Co. Inc. and ABC Insurance Co., past due wages.
Synchrony Bank v. Clarissa Sanford, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Sheila Landix, open account.
Synchorny Bank v. Katherine Armond, open account.
Daniel Wood and Janet Wood v. Stephen Satchell and Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Capital Bank USA Na v. Mark L. Stevens, open account.
Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jason W. Barbay, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Judy K. Carubba, open account.
Bengal Logistics Services LLC v. EJ Spirtas Group LLC dba Worldwide Spirtas, open account.
Bullys Investments LLC v. Professional Archive Solutions LLC and Nathan David Gautreau, executory process.
Post Acute Medical At Hammond Dba, Pam Specialty Hospital of Hammond, Pam II of Covington LLC Dba, Pam Specialty Hospital Covington Fka, Northshore Specialty Hospital and Post Acute Specialty Hospital Laf. v. Professional Archive Solutions LLC, sequestration.
Ron Duplesis and Duplessis Land Co. v. Dissolution Re, miscellaneous.
Brittany Landry v. Wesco Insurance Co., Pipe & Steel Industrial Fabrications and Casey Breland, damages.
Campus Federal Credit Union v. Branden Michael Guthridge and Specialty Welding and Turnarounds LLC, executory judgment.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Tallie Sylve aka Tallie R. Sylve aka Tallie Rachette Sylve, promissory note.
21 Mortgage Corp. v. Todd David Decoteau, executory process.
Discover Bank v. Jared T. Dupar Sr., open account.
Louisiana State Office of Community v. Latasha Labostrie Skidmore, monies due.
Conrad Babin Jr., Elizabeth Babin v. Byron Wayne Lee, Turner Specialty Services and Ace American Insurance Co., damages.
American Express National Bank v. Ashton Guitreau aka Ashton W. Guitreau, open account.
OFS Brands Inc v. Innovance Inc., open account.
American Express National Bank v. Shane Kriger and Greaux Green Lawn Mainten Ance LLC, open account.
Pallida LLC v. Aquilla Talbert, promissory note.
Ally Bank v. Vallery D. Thierry IV and Skky Iyantae Royal, executory process.
Ricky Lafleur v. Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., Londyn E. Ryan and Bonnie D. Gulino, damages.
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. v. Washington Zachariah, contract.
Cavalry SPV LLC As Assignee and Citi Bank NA v. Leroy P. Young Jr., open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC As Assignee and Citibank NA v. Ashlee Gaines, open account.
Jackson Jenkins v. Carline Management Co. Inc. and John W. Stone Oil Distributors LLC, damages.
Jozzette Randle, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Cyrille Mitchel Jr., executory judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC As Assignee and Capital One Bank USA NA v. Terry M. Lambert, open account.
Kajandre Domino v. Progressive Security Insurance Co., Jose David Patino, Allamerica Financial Benefit Insurance Co., Marley Aguillard and State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., damages.
Jordan Cappell v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, Rockstar Fleet Services LLC and Francisco Garcia, damages.
Jam Pak LLC v. The Hanover Insurance Co., declaratory judgment.
Autovest LLC v. Shyranickia Long, monies due.
Ronald Jenkins v. Madeline Schexnaydre and Progressive Security Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co v. Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Bobby Webre, discovery.
Avis Rent A Car System LLC v. Alfred Wicks, Mistery Lynn Northcutt, Michael Richie and Allianz Global Risks Us Insurance Co, breach of contract.
Brenda Joseph v. Allstate Insurance Co., damages.
Christopher G. Dilldine v. State of Louisiana Public Safety, judicial review.
FAMILY SUITS
Fordham Walton Terrill v. Leah Blume Terrill, divorce.
Jennifer Jones, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Rodney Gollop, child support.
Alisher Stevenson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Travis Smith, child support.
Alexandria Ghoston, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Tommy Willis Jr., child support.
Christyn Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Anthony Colar, child support.
Lydia Villeda, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Javonne Miles, child support.
Frances Meggs, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Renard Kensie, child support.
Kylee Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brian Morris, child support.
Gary Coker v. Beverly T. Coker, divorce.
Eugenia Falgout, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Joshua Falgout, child support.
Christopher Strahan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Casey Hendrix, child support.
Natasha Henderson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Nathan Williams, child support.
Breanna Patton Ramey v. Corey Ramey, divorce.
Rachel Alayyadhi, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Mitchell Simoneaux, child support.
Natailie Leach, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Leach, child support.
Magdale Pena Alvarez, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Mauricio Pena, child support.
Taylor Beard Glaze v. Thomas Michael Glaze, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Leroy J. Tassin, Orelia W. Tassin
Succession of Ernest J. Ganel
Succession of Louis Faxon III
Succession of Kyle Damian Harelson
Succession of Randolph Joseph Faucheux Jr.