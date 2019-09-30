The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts holds its Matriculation Ceremony Aug. 30. Recognized from Ascension Parish are students, first row from left, Charles Beam, Jolie Daigle and Makayla White; and second row, LSMSA Foundation Executive Director Angela Robinson, LSMSA Chief of Staff John Allen, Executive Director Dr. Steve Horton, Director of Academic Services Dr. Kristi Key, and Director of Enrollment and Student Services Emily Shumate.