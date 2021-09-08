The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will hold a squirrel hunting seminar for beginners Sept. 18 in Baton Rouge.
The event, dubbed "Squirrel Hunting 101," will be held at the agency's Waddill Wildlife Refuge, 4142 North Flannery Road, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The seminar will cover equipment needed, firearm selection, rules and regulations, outdoor navigation and hunting opportunities. It will include an outdoor teaching session on the property to discuss proper hunting techniques.
Attendance is free, however, space is limited, and those interested must preregister online at https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Event/Details/180343.
For information on this course, contact Travis Dufour at tdufour@wlf.la.gov or (337) 735-8685.